Passengers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, have voiced growing concern as workers of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) prepare to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The strike commenced at midnight on Tuesday, April 22, and industry experts warn that it could severely disrupt flight operations across the country.

Abuja and Lagos Airports: Flight Activities, Other Operations May Shut Down, Reasons Emerge

The workers, represented by the Union of Air Transport Employees, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical, and Recreational Services Employees, have cited unresolved remuneration issues as the key reason for their action.

The unions accused NiMet management of failing to honour agreements made to address the longstanding pay discrepancies.

“Our unions have struggled for years to address the dire remuneration situation that has caused significant hardship for NiMet workers. Despite efforts, there have been few results,” the letter from the unions read.

Flight disruptions loom amid strike concerns

The strike, which is set to affect the provision of crucial weather reports, could lead to disruptions in flight schedules, as all flights require clearance from NiMet for safe and favourable weather conditions before take-off.

Passengers at both airports expressed their concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the start of the strike, with many unsure whether they would be able to board their flights, Vanguard reported.

One passenger at Lagos Airport, Mrs Adedire Airin, said,

“I have prayed three times today. I’m fasting and won’t break my fast until I land at my destination. This journey is too important, and if it’s not, I’ll cancel it.”

She further noted her frustration with the lack of clarity from airline and airport staff about the timing of the strike, saying,

“I’ve asked several staff members, but no one can give a definitive answer about when the strike will begin.”

As reported by Punch, another passenger, Aderinsola, expressed similar uncertainty, saying,

“I was supposed to fly yesterday, but now I’m stuck, and I’ve heard the strike might begin today or Wednesday. I’m just praying for safety.”

In Abuja, John Thompson, another concerned traveller, urged the unions to reconsider their strike, pleading for a peaceful resolution:

“We’ve been told the strike will begin tonight, and we want to plead with the unions to find common ground with the authorities.”

Experts: Technology may mitigate impact on flight operations

Industry experts have weighed in on the potential impact of the strike, with some suggesting that flight operations may not be entirely halted.

Muhammed Badamosi, an aviation expert, noted that modern technology has reduced the dependence on NiMet's weather reports.

According to Badamosi, pilots can access weather data independently through various apps and radar systems, which could allow flights to continue even without NiMet’s input.

“NiMet’s data is important, but technology has made it nearly redundant. Pilots can access global weather data, including information sent to them through apps,” Badamosi explained.

He added that while NiMet’s briefing is still useful, modern systems enable pilots to make informed decisions without relying solely on the agency's reports. Badamosi's comments suggest that, while the strike may cause delays, it might not completely halt flight operations.

FG yet to reply

Efforts to obtain comment from the Director of Public Affairs at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, and Tunde Moshood, spokesperson for the Minister of Aviation, have been unsuccessful.

Both had initially promised to provide clarity on the ministry's response to the strike, but no follow-up was received by press time.

