Former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, has recounted that late Pope Francis gifted him one of the spiritual symbols during his visit to the Vatican in 2020

Obiano recounted the humility of the late Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, following a stroke

The former governor, who was a knight commander at the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great, said the late Catholic Church leader has a great spiritual stature that was full of humility

Awka, Anambra - Willie Obiano, the immediate past governor of Anambra State, has mourned the passing of the late Pope Francis. The religious leader passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, following the challenges of a stroke.

Obiano said the late Catholic Church leader has a great spiritual stature that was full of humility. The former governor, who was a knight commander at the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great, recounted his personal experience with the late Pope Francis. He also shared his encounter at the Vatican on January 15, 2020.

Willie Obiano mourns Late Pope Francis Photo Credit: @IbadanWatch

Source: Facebook

The Cable reported that during their meeting, Obiano was invested with the Papal Knighthood and struck by the pope's approachability and simplicity. He recounted how his family stayed at Domus Sanctae Marthae, where Pope Francis lived, and how his son, Chukwudifu, took a selfie with the pope, which the pontiff indulged in with a smile.

Obiano speaks on Pope Francis' humility

Obiano highlighted the pope's humility and kindness, citing the gifts he presented to the family, including rosaries and his skullcap, which Obiano treasured as a reminder of the pope's humility and grace. He described conversations with the pope as feeling like they had known each other for years, due to the pontiff's warmth and openness.

The former governor praised Pope Francis's legacy, defined by his commitment to servant leadership, integrity, humility, and compassion. He noted that his words and actions showed the pope's insistence on dialogue, outreach to the marginalised, and reformist spirit.

Obiano concluded by saying that Pope Francis's legacy would continue to inspire people and that his memory should motivate others to live out the values he stood for, including compassion, humility, and servant leadership. He added that in the Pope, they saw the face of Christ, and his memory should inspire them to follow his example.

Willie Obiano mourns Pope Francis Photo Credit: @IbadanWatch, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Pope's final message on religious freedom, peace

During the traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on his behalf, Pope Francis emphasised the need for religious freedom as a cornerstone of global peace.

These words echoed his long-standing advocacy for tolerance and understanding, stressing that peace can only be achieved when all individuals are free to express their faith and beliefs.

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis’s message resonated deeply with the millions of Catholics around the world.

Pope Francis' death: 266 Catholic Church popes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the papacy has been a key institution for nearly two millennia, shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and addressing global challenges.

Throughout history, popes have played both spiritual and political roles, leading reforms, influencing international relations, and facing rival claimants (antipopes).

The list of popes, from St. Peter to today, reflects the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, maintaining an unbroken chain of leadership. See more of the list here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng