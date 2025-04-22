Nigerians in Diaspora Groups praised President Tinubu and NUPRC CEO Gbenga Komolafe for reforms in the oil and gas sector

The group hailed the 2024 Oil Block Licensing Round as transparent, digital, and corruption-free

They urged other government agencies to adopt similar reforms to boost economic growth and investor confidence

The Nigerians in Diaspora Groups have lauded President Bola Tinubu and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, for what they described as “transformative leadership” and “groundbreaking reforms” in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Legit.ng had reported that the Transparency Network in Nigeria (TNN) had defended Komolafe following allegations of bias and irregularities in the recently concluded 2024 oil block licensing round.

Oil and Gas Reforms: Nigerians in Diaspora Send Major Message To Tinubu, Komolafe

Source: Twitter

Also in a statement issued on Monday, April 22, the group’s Global President, David Matthew Akpambu, commended the successful execution of the 2024 Oil Block Licensing Round, which they say marked a clear shift towards transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s petroleum resources.

Digital bidding process breaks new ground

According to the group, the 2024 Licensing Round was conducted in full compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the NUPRC’s regulatory guidelines.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

They described the exercise as the most transparent in the nation’s history.

“For the first time, Nigeria witnessed a fully digital and point-based commercial bid evaluation, backed by encryption and decryption technology.

“This system ensured confidentiality, eliminated human interference, and enhanced fairness in the allocation of oil blocks," the statement noted.

The diaspora organisation hailed the event as a major milestone in the fight against systemic corruption in the oil sector.

Komolafe, praised for strict screening process

The groups also applauded the prequalification process, which demanded that applicants demonstrate both technical expertise and financial capacity before being considered.

“The rigorous criteria were designed to protect the nation’s resources and ensure only credible players could participate. This is a clear safeguard against mismanagement,” they said.

They noted that even newly incorporated companies were allowed to compete, provided they were backed by reputable stakeholders with proven operational experience.

Public Bid Process and Institutional Oversight

Highlighting the transparency of the process, the statement explained that the commercial bid phase was held in the public domain, with live broadcasts and the presence of independent observers from key agencies.

“Representatives from NEITI and the Ministry of Finance were present, and outcomes were determined instantly—leaving no room for manipulation,” Akpambu explained.

They credited this shift to the leadership of Komolafe and the policy direction set by President Tinubu.

Komolafe’s vision becoming reality, says group

The diaspora group acknowledged Komolafe’s consistency in delivering on promises he made during his Senate screening, particularly his pledge to transform NUPRC into Africa’s leading upstream regulatory body.

“Mr Komolafe promised a 21st-century regulator—and that’s exactly what he’s delivered.

“Today, Nigeria’s upstream regulator is regarded as one of the best on the continent, a position reinforced by accolades received at global energy summits," the statement read.

Call for broader reform across government

Oil and Gas Reforms: Nigerians in Diaspora Send Major Message To Tinubu, Komolafe

Source: Facebook

The group concluded by urging other public agencies to emulate the NUPRC’s approach and adopt digital, transparent, and performance-driven models.

“We believe similar reforms across critical sectors would boost investor confidence, attract foreign capital, and accelerate Nigeria’s economic transformation,” the group said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng