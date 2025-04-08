Members of the Children of the Light Anointing Ministry in Nkpor, Anambra State, are calling on Governor Soludo to release their pastor, Prophet Onyebuchi Okocha (Onye Eze Jesus)

The church alleges that the pastor was wrongly accused of preparing charms for criminals and was arrested shortly after escaping a four-month kidnapping ordeal

They fear for his deteriorating health and the disintegration of the congregation in his absence

Members of the Children of the Light Anointing Ministry, Nkpor, Anambra State, have issued a passionate plea to Governor Charles Soludo, seeking the release of their prophet and pastor, Onyebuchi Okocha, popularly known as Onye Eze Jesus.

The pastor has been in detention at the Agunechemba security outfit facility since February 16, 2025.

Anambra governor has lately taken a tough stance on spiritual institutions in the state.

Church members appeal to state governor

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday in Nkpor, the concerned members, under the banner of Concerned Church Members of Children of the Light Anointing Ministry, appealed to the governor.

They described Okocha as a true servant of God who founded the church located in the Amafor area of Nkpor, and who, according to them, is falsely accused of preparing charms for criminals.

The group's spokesperson, Evangelist Mabel-Mary Ezekiel, condemned the pastor’s continued detention, describing it as “the work of the devil.”

She recalled that he had only recently escaped from a kidnappers’ den, where he had been held captive for four months, before being arrested shortly after his return.

“It’s not even two weeks after he escaped from kidnappers that Soludo’s Agunechemba outfit arrested him on February 16. He has been in detention since then,” she said.

Detained clergyman's health deteriorating - followers allege

Evangelist Mabel-Mary raised concerns over Okocha’s deteriorating health, warning that he may not survive the conditions in detention.

Church members claimed that neither the police nor the government officials could provide credible evidence of any wrongdoing. Image: FB/Charles Soludo

She also lamented the dwindling state of the church congregation, saying members have scattered due to the prolonged absence of their spiritual leader.

“We’re deeply worried not only about our pastor’s health but also the state of our ministry. Since his arrest, the church has been sealed, and many members have left,” she added.

The group insisted that their pastor never engaged in fetish practices or produced charms for kidnappers, as alleged.

They maintained that neither Governor Soludo nor the Agunechemba security outfit could provide credible evidence to support such claims, particularly concerning the alleged preparation of "Oke-Ite," a get-rich-quick charm.

The church is now urging Governor Soludo and other relevant authorities to consider Okocha’s failing health, his proclaimed innocence, and the suffering of his church members, and to facilitate his immediate release.

It will be recalled that Mr. Chidozie Nwangwu (aka Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki), Mr. Onyebuchi Okocha (Onye Eze Jesus), and Mr. Ekene Igboezekwe (Eke Hit) were among several individuals arrested by the Agunechemba security team for allegedly producing charms for criminals and aiding social vices.

The trio appeared before Justice Jude Obiora of the Anambra State High Court in Awka on April 4, 2025, where the court ordered their continued detention until April 11, pending formal arraignment.

Soludo bans clergymen from preaching in marketplaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had taken a firm stance against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, labelling their activities as a source of noise pollution and public disturbance.

The governor announced that violators of the state’s noise pollution regulations would face a hefty fine of ₦500,000.

