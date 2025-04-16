The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has been summoned to appear before the House of Representatives in Abuja

The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight said a formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged accordingly

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, the public announcement is to reinforce transparency

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has summoned the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight summoned Iba to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The decision to invite Ibas was taken during the committee’s inaugural meeting on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

As reported by Vangurad, the House spokesperson, Rep. Akin Rotimi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Rotimi said the meeting served as a platform for committee members to review early reports and ongoing developments from the state.

The Chairman of the Committee and House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, OON:

“This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

“The Sole Administrator is expected to appear before the Committee on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, in Room 414, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“A formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged accordingly. This public announcement serves to reinforce transparency in the Committee’s proceedings.

Rivers crisis: House of Reps inaugurates committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a committee to oversee legislative activities of the suspended Rivers state House of assembly was inaugurated by Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of representatives.

Abbas, while inaugurating the ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, urged the members to legislate on behalf of the suspended Rivers state house of assembly in line with the constitution.

Legit.ng reports that the committee members are lawmakers drawn from each geopolitical zone of the country.

Rivers: Wike, Fubara asked to sign peace pact

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition for Democracy and Development (CDD) issued a stern warning to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, urging them to set aside their differences and sign new peace pact within 90 days.

In a statement signed by George Ifure, the CDD condemned Wike and Fubara for allegedly prioritising personal interests over public welfare.

The organisation described the prolonged crisis as a "failure of leadership" and warned that Nigerians would hold Wike and Fubara accountable if they did not take immediate steps to resolve their differences.

