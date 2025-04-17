The National Transparency Network demands a special investigation into the $1.5 billion spent on the Port Harcourt refinery under Mele Kyari’s leadership at NNPCL

CSOs have called for a forensic audit of NNPCL's financial transactions over the past five years, citing concerns over misallocated funds and the disappearance of 89 million barrels of crude oil

The group has urged President Bola Tinubu, the EFCC, and the National Assembly to act swiftly in holding accountable those responsible for financial mismanagement at NNPCL

The National Transparency Network, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and patriotic citizens, has called for a thorough investigation into the financial activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) under the leadership of former Group CEO, Mele Kyari.

The group expressed outrage over the reckless expenditure of $1.5 billion on the Port Harcourt Refineries (PHRC) 1 and 2, which have yet to deliver any refined products.

Mele Kyari: CSOs Demand Special Investigation into Ex-NNPCL Boss's Tenure Amid Growing Concerns

At a press conference held in Abuja, the CSOs demanded the establishment of a Special Commission of Inquiry to probe the spending and uncover where the funds have gone.

The group’s National Coordinator, Dr Fabian Opialu, highlighted the failure of the refinery rehabilitation project and questioned the transparency of the entire process.

CSOs speak on lack of accountability in NNPCL leadership

Dr Opialu criticised the Kyari-led administration for its lack of transparency, particularly with the false reports of “mechanical completion” of the Port Harcourt refinery, which has failed to meet basic industrial standards.

The CSOs questioned why only one of the two refineries planned for rehabilitation received funding, and where the remaining funds had disappeared.

“We must draw attention to the staggering sum of $1.5 billion allocated for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries.

“Nigerians were led to believe these funds were for a comprehensive overhaul, but the refinery remains non-functional. This is fiscal mismanagement at its worst," Opialu said.

He added that such a large-scale misallocation of resources should have been subjected to a rigorous criminal investigation, with all involved parties held accountable.

CSOs raise alarm over missing crude oil

The group also raised concerns about a suspicious arrangement between NNPCL and Matrix Oil, which invested $400 million in the refinery rehabilitation project without clear terms or benefits to Nigeria.

They demanded a forensic audit of all NNPCL financial transactions over the past five years, especially regarding the alleged misallocation of 89 million barrels of crude oil to non-state actors.

“This is not a case of mismanagement; it is a massive economic sabotage. We deserve to know who authorized the transfer of 89 million barrels of crude oil, who the beneficiaries are, and why no one has been arrested for this monumental loss," Opialu stated.

The CSOs believe that this misallocation of crude oil, coupled with the failed refinery project, represents a grave threat to Nigeria’s economic sovereignty.

Call for immediate action and reform

The CSOs have demanded a comprehensive investigation and prosecution, including the interrogation and possible prosecution of Mele Kyari, dismissed NNPCL board members, and other executives involved in the mismanagement of public funds.

They also called for legislative oversight hearings to ensure transparency in the newly appointed NNPCL board.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to act swiftly to address this situation. Reform without accountability is cosmetic.

“We appeal to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Assembly, and the Presidency to investigate and prosecute those involved in this financial malfeasance," Opialu added.

The CSOs further emphasised that a proper investigation, followed by judicial action, would send a clear message that Nigeria is ready to conduct business with accountability, putting an end to the culture of corruption that has plagued the country’s resources.

Calls for national accountability grows

The National Transparency Network expressed support for President Tinubu’s commitment to reform, but underscored that without addressing accountability in cases like this, reform would amount to little more than a cosmetic gesture.

They called for collective vigilance to ensure that Nigeria’s national resources are not plundered.

