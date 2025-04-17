Christian theologian Dr. Benard Andrew has said loyalty to leaders should stem from heartfelt service, not perceived perfection

Speaking with Legit.ng, he said loyal followers often earn deep trust and may receive divine responsibilities and blessings

The counsellor`s insights stem from the revelation of RCCG`s JT Kalejaiye, who stated he received all forms of juicy offers to start his ministry

Christian theologian and counsellor Dr. Benard Andrew has explained the deep implications of loyalty to religious leadership, stressing that loyalty is not about a leader’s perfection but about wholehearted service.

“You do not serve a religious leader because you think they are perfect; you serve them because you feel compelled to serve them with all your heart and might,” he said.

His submission follows the testimony of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Johnson Oluwatomisin Kalejaiye, who revealed, as earlier reported by Legit.ng, that he was offered land, money, and fame to leave the church and start an independent ministry.

He stated that the church`s general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, was aware of the offers he had received.

Instead, he chose to remain loyal, sparking widespread reactions on the true meaning of calling, loyalty, and ambition in Christian service.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Benard emphasised that loyalty builds trust and strong relational ties with leaders.

“One of the main implications of loyalty to a religious leader is that you win their trust. They become increasingly dependent on you because you have given them reasons to trust you implicitly. We see this example in the case of Potiphar and his servant Joseph (Gen. 39: 8-9). Potiphar trusted him so much that the Bible said he left everything under his care.

“Whatever decision Joseph made was okay for Potiphar. It should also be noted that this altered dependence on the loyalist sometimes becomes a reason why the loyalist might not be able to move on; the leader is not holding the follower or loyalist back, but his sense of responsibility might be his limiting factor.”

Loyalty to leaders brings gifts money can’t buy

While noting that loyalty attracts priceless rewards, he referenced Abraham and Eliezer, Elijah and Elisha, and Moses and Joshua as key examples of faithful followers receiving divine inheritance and leadership mantles.

“Another implication of loyalty to religious leaders is the conferment of gifts or gifts that money cannot buy. Lastly, every leader would prefer to pass on the mantle of leadership to a loyal disciple. This we see in the case of Moses and Joshua (Deuteronomy 34:9). This person could be related to you by blood or not. What is most important is the fact that he or she has sat under you long enough for you to be assured that your legacy will not perish under his or her command.”

Ministry means service, not self

The counsellor also clarified the difference between a divine calling and personal ambition in ministry decisions, urging Christians to examine their motives before launching out on their own.

“When starting an independent ministry, on the other hand, it should be based on what you perceive the LORD has told you; it really should not have anything to do with whether you are loyal or disloyal to your leader.”

According to him, true ministry must be rooted in service.

“A calling to ministry is a calling to serve. The Greek word for ministry is Diakonia, which relates to serving others. So, anytime the word ministry or minister comes to mind, it should always come from a place of service to others.”

On navigating loyalty and leadership, he advised discernment:

“I do not see why your loyalty to one man should stop you unless you are not sure it was God who is asking you to embark on the journey.”

“Some leaders may discourage you from leaving because you are very effective and productive. Others will gladly bless and give you all the necessary support you need because they know it is time for you to leave.”

He concluded with a strong warning:

“Do not embark on independent ministry because you are driven by your own insecurity and you want to prove a point to your leader that you too can make it. Remember, the word ministry means service.”

Whether you are working with an institutional religious denomination like the Catholics or the Pentecostals, or you feel led to start an independent work, first be loyal to the Calling to serve God’s people with a humble and a sincere heart. After that, you can choose to be loyal to your denomination’s leader or General overseer.

