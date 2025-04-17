Jigawa state government, under the administration of Governor Umar Namadi, has ordered security operatives in the state to allow their female members to wear hijabs

Sagir Musa, the state commissioner for information, announced the development at the end of the state's executive council meeting

Musa explained that the move was to promote inclusiveness and allow the people to practice their religious and cultural beliefs without any fear

Jigawa - Governor Umar Namadi's administration in Jigawa state has told security operatives in the state to allow their female members to use hijab.

In a recent announcement, the government ordered the three private security companies in the state to allow their female workers to wear the attire while on duty.

Governor Umar Namadi orders security operatives to allow female members wear hijabs on duties Photo Credit: @uanamadi

Source: Twitter

Governor Namadi holds council meeting

According to The Punch, the state executive council, through its spokesperson, Sagir Musa, announced the development while addressing newsmen about the council's resolutions on Tuesday evening, April 15, at the Press Gallery, government house in Dutse, the state capital.

Musa explained that the decision was part of the government's efforts to provide an inclusive enabling environment for everyone in the state, particularly women.

His statement reads in part:

“By allowing female security operatives to wear hijabs, the government is empowering them to practice their religious and cultural beliefs without restriction. This decision is expected to boost the morale and confidence of female security operatives in the state.”

Why Jigawa asked security women to wear hijabs

The commissioner maintained that the council decided following a report presented on hospital, schools and court security. He said that the companies are to allow their female operatives, who are among the 9,969 young recruits, to wear their hijabs while on duty, citing religious and cultural accommodation.

He added that the development affirmed the government's support for respect at workplaces and upholding dignity, modesty and inclusion,

Musa explained that the government hoped that the directive would have a positive impact on female security operatives, allowing them to perform their cultural and religious beliefs while on duty.

Umar Namadi orders security operatives on the use of hijabs Photo Credit: @uanamadi

Source: Twitter

Jigawa approved N516.1m for students abroad

The commissioner also added that the state government has approved the release of N516.1 million to buy 184 return tickets and one-way tickets for Jigawa students who are currently studying at various medical and applied medical courses at Near East University in Cyprus.

He noted that the move underscored the government's commitment to supporting the education and welfare of the state's indigenous students schooling abroad, particularly in the area of medicine and healthcare.

Musa emphasised that the decision of the government to support medical students and promote innovation and creativity among the youth was a demonstration of the government's commitment to human capital development and education.

Governor Namadi approves N30k wage review

Legit.ng earlier reported that Namadi has approved the immediate payment of N30,000 salary awards to workers in the state.

The workers are expected to start receiving alerts of N20 thousand for January and February on Monday and are expected to receive another N10 thousand by the end of March.

It was learnt that the palliative was part of the agreement between the NLC in the state and the government to address the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng