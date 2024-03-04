Jigawa state governor, Umar Namadi, has approved the immediate payment of N30,000 salary awards to workers in the state

The workers are expected to start receiving alerts of N20 thousand for January and February on Monday and are expected to receive another N10 thousand by the end of March

It was learnt that the palliative was part of the agreement between the NLC in the state and the government to address the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy

Jigawa - Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has approved the immediate N30 thousand payment of a salary award to each civil servant for three months to address the effect of the current economic hardship in the country.

All the civil servants in the state are expected to receive N10 thousand each for three months under the new package by the governor.

Jigawa governor approves 30k salary award for workers Photo Credit: Umar Namadi

Source: Twitter

According to Premium Times, the salary award was part of the agreement between the state government and the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The palliative measure was disclosed in a statement from the office of Muhammad Dagaceri, the head of the civil service in the state, and signed by the office's spokesperson, Ismail Ibrahim.

Why Jigawa Governor Namadi approves 30k award

Dagaceri, in the statement, explained that the move was to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians after the fuel subsidy was removed.

The statement reads in part:

"Civil servants will start receiving alerts of the two-month cash palliative (N20,000) from Monday, 4th March 2024, as directed by Governor Namadi. He stated that by the end of this month, the state government will pay the remaining one month of March."

According to Dagaceri, the state government would soon commence the distribution of foods as palliative to the civil servants, adding that a committee has already been put in place to ensure hitch-free exercise.

