The Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), has expelled Felix Okemini, a former security aide to Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, due to alleged involvement in cult-related activities.

This decision follows a series of investigations prompted by Mr. Okemini's actions during the university's matriculation ceremony in March 2025.

A dismissal letter, signed by the university's registrar, Ifeanyi Igwe, was made public on Tuesday, April 15, officially notifying Okemini of the university's decision.

The letter also confirmed that the university had thoroughly investigated the matter, following an earlier suspension and public backlash.

Background to the controversy

Okemini, who had recently been admitted to study Political Science at AE-FUNAI, caused a stir during the university's matriculation ceremony on March 14, 2025.

A widely circulated photograph showed him wearing insignia believed to be associated with a secret cult group.

This image quickly gained traction on social media, sparking outrage and calls for both his dismissal from the university and his removal from his position as a special assistant to Governor Nwifuru.

In light of the controversy, Governor Nwifuru dismissed Okemini from his post as the Special Assistant on Security for the Ebonyi North District.

The university then suspended him and set up an investigative panel to examine the allegations.

University’s Official Response

In the dismissal letter, AE-FUNAI outlined the results of the investigation, noting that Okemini had attended the matriculation but had not yet registered or received a matriculation number as a formal student.

The letter further detailed that during the ceremony, Okemini engaged in activities, including chanting and displaying symbols, which the university considered linked to cult behaviour.

“You were spotted chanting songs and displaying actions and insignia suspected to be linked to cult confraternity during the Matriculation ceremony.

“The University abhors cultism, and your behaviour elicited security concerns within the university community, which was unexpected of a new student," the letter stated.

The university’s registrar emphasised that Okemini’s actions violated the Matriculation Oath he had taken, further justifying the institution’s decision to expel him.

Final decision and Instructions

The letter confirmed that, based on the findings and recommendations of the investigative panel, the university had officially withdrawn Okemini’s admission.

"Your admission is hereby withdrawn forthwith," the letter read.

Furthermore, the letter directed Okemini to return any university property in his possession to the Chief Security Officer or the Dean of Students' Affairs.

He was also instructed to stay away from the university campus, effectively severing his ties with AE-FUNAI.

The university’s swift and resolute action underscores its commitment to maintaining discipline and ensuring a safe and respectful environment for its students and staff.

The dismissal has since sparked discussions across social media, highlighting the institution's stance against cultism and its efforts to uphold integrity.

Source: Legit.ng