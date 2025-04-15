FUOYE Vice-Chancellor Abayomi Fasina proceeded on a six-month leave after being cleared of sexual harassment allegations by the university council

The council’s decision has been met with opposition from SSANU, which questions the integrity of the investigation and calls for external intervention

Amid controversy, the university appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Olubunmi Shittu, as acting vice-chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has proceeded on a six-month leave following his exoneration from sexual harassment allegations by the university council.

The council approved Fasina’s request for “accumulated annual and research leave,” totalling 126 working days out of his 228-day entitlement.

Professor Olubunmi Shittu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, has been appointed as acting vice-chancellor during Fasina’s absence.

Sexual harassment allegations and council decision

Fasina faced accusations from the university’s former Director of Works, Folasade Adebayo, who alleged he harassed and victimised her after rejecting his advances.

Adebayo provided audio evidence to support her claims, prompting an investigation by the university council. However, the council cleared Fasina of wrongdoing, condemned Adebayo for recording him without consent, and requested an apology from her.

The council also lifted suspensions on SSANU officials Benjamin Faleye and Ayomikun Aluko, who had previously accused Fasina, but asked them to apologise and forfeit half their salaries during the suspension period.

SSANU rejects council’s decision

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, rejected the council’s findings, citing concerns over compromised investigations.

The union criticised the council for focusing on the recording’s legality rather than its content and called for external intervention.

SSANU argued that the decision sets a negative precedent for addressing misconduct allegations within Nigerian universities.

About FUOYE

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is a public university in Ekiti State, Nigeria, established in 2011 by the Federal Government.

It has two campuses, located in Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple faculties. FUOYE is known for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and national development.

The university has grown rapidly, with thousands of students enrolled in disciplines such as engineering, social sciences, agriculture, and medical sciences.

Its motto, "Innovation and Character for National Transformation," reflects its dedication to producing skilled graduates who contribute meaningfully to society.

FUOYE VC mentions 10 major achievements

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has highlighted the institution’s remarkable achievements over the past four years, emphasizing academic excellence and stability as key milestones.

Professor Fasina made these remarks during FUOYE’s 9th Convocation ceremony held over the weekend. A statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, February 24, noted that the event saw the graduation of 8,191 students, with 177 earning First-Class degrees.

The Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of FUOYE, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, commended the university’s rapid development, describing it as the fastest-growing university in Nigeria.

