Shehu Sani called attention to fake federal government agencies that have continued operating illegally beyond their mandates

Several ad hoc committees set up by past administrations from Obasanjo to Buhari are said to still occupy government office spaces in Abuja

A disabilities data centre established under the Jonathan administration reportedly ran for years before closing only when it could no longer pay rent

Former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns about fake federal government agencies operating in Abuja, warning that several committees and task forces set up by past administrations have continued to function well beyond their original mandates.

Sani explained that the Federal Government regularly establishes ad hoc committees and special task forces to handle specific assignments within a defined time frame. Once those bodies submit their reports, they are supposed to be dissolved, and their office spaces returned. However, without proper follow-up and accountability, he said some of these temporary outfits quietly persist into successive administrations, often sustained by a corrupt bureaucratic environment.

Shehu Sani discloses how fake federal government agencies are formed Photo Credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Committees from past administrations still unaccounted for

According to Sani, committees created under the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar'adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari are among those that need to be audited across Abuja. He cited the example of a data centre for persons living with disabilities, which the Jonathan administration set up as a temporary facility. The centre secured permanent office space and continued operating through the Buhari years, eventually shutting down only after it could no longer afford rent and failed to secure budget funding.

Sani also disclosed that the office complex of the Federal Committee on the Sale of Federal Government Properties has recently been closed. That committee, which was originally expected to wrap up its work within a few months, reportedly remained active for over a decade.

How genuine projects become fraudulent operations

Sani drew a distinction between committees that simply overstay their mandate and those that cross into outright fraud. He said some of these so-called fake agencies begin as legitimate government projects but are later fraudulently extended, expanded, and grafted onto statutory government bodies for corrupt purposes.

His comments come amid growing public concern over accountability in Nigeria's federal bureaucracy, where the line between active government bodies and defunct committees is not always clearly enforced.

See the former senator's post on Facebook here:

Shehu Sani lists campaign promises Nigerians should reject

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.

Sani, a rights activist and former legislator known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, shared the list publicly, opening with a direct challenge to voters to engage their critical thinking before accepting any such vow from what he called "bourgeoisie politicians."

Source: Legit.ng