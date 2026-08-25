The UK government published a guide explaining what happens immediately after a person is charged with a crime in England and Wales

The official guidance outlines how police decide whether a charged individual is released on bail or kept in custody before their court hearing

The guide also covers separate rules that apply to anyone under the age of 18 who faces criminal charges

The UK government has published official guidance explaining what a person can expect the moment they are charged with a criminal offence in England and Wales.

According to the guidance, the first document handed to anyone charged with a crime is a charge sheet.

UK government shares what a person receives first when charged with a crime. Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This document sets out the specific details of the offence the person is being accused of, giving them a formal record of what they are facing from the outset.

What Happens After the Charge Sheet

Once a person has received their charge sheet, the police then determine what happens next.

Officers will decide whether the charged individual can leave police custody ahead of their court appearance, potentially under bail conditions, or whether they must remain in custody until they are brought before a court.

The first scheduled court appearance following a charge takes place at a magistrates' court, regardless of whether the case will eventually move to a Crown Court for trial.

However, if the offence is considered minor, the matter can be resolved without a court appearance at all through what is called the single justice procedure.

Anyone who receives a single justice procedure notice is required to respond within 21 days.

Rules for Under-18s Facing Charges

The process differs for individuals under the age of 18. Young people who are charged with a crime will have their first hearing at a youth court rather than a magistrates' court.

A representative from the local youth offending team will also be present to speak with the young person about bail and to assist the court in reaching its decision.

The youth court then determines whether to grant bail, place the young person in local authority accommodation, or keep them in custody until the next hearing, which is usually the trial itself.

The guidance also notes that separate rules govern the process for anyone charged with a crime in Scotland or Northern Ireland, meaning the procedure described applies specifically to England and Wales.

UK government speaks on national ID card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK government published official guidance stating that certain individuals may be able to enter the country using only a national identity card.

The eligibility is tied to the country that issued the national ID card, with a specific group of European nations listed.

Source: Legit.ng