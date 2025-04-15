Sola Fasure, Aregbesola’s media aide, debunks false reports claiming that the former governor is in France meeting President Tinubu

Sola Fasure, the media aide to former Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has firmly dismissed reports claiming that Aregbesola is in France meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The allegations surfaced in a social media post, but Fasure described them as “mischievous” and entirely false.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 15, Fasure addressed the rumours, stressing that they were without basis.

“Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous report in the social media claiming that the former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is currently in France to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We wish to categorically state that this is false, and there is no truth to it absolutely," Fasure said.

Aide speaks on whereabouts of Aregbesola

Fasure made it clear that Aregbesola had not left the country and was instead in Abuja, working from within Nigeria.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is presently in Abuja and has not travelled outside the shores of Nigeria.

“The report is entirely false and unfounded and should therefore be totally disregarded," Fasure added.

The aide’s statement strongly refuted the claims circulating online, which suggested that Aregbesola was abroad for discussions with Tinubu, a rumour that has now been debunked as a baseless fabrication.

Aregbesola's aide dismisses report

The statement from Fasure further emphasised the importance of verifying news before spreading it, especially when it involves high-profile figures such as Aregbesola and President Tinubu.

“We urge the public to ignore such misleading reports. These kinds of stories are distractions that do not serve the truth or the interests of the Nigerian people,” the statement concluded.

The denial from Aregbesola’s media aide is expected to put an end to the unfounded speculation surrounding his alleged foreign visit.

Source: Legit.ng