US pastor kidnapped during church service in South Africa

45-year-old American pastor, Josh Sullivan, was kidnapped by gunmen during a church service in South Africa

The kidnapping incident occurred at the Fellowship Baptist on Thursday evening, April 10, 2025 the Eastern Cape

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the case had been handed to South Africa's elite police unit, known as the Hawks

Eastern Cape, South Africa - Armed men abducted an American pastor, Josh Sullivan, after they stormed his church during service in Motherwell, a township in Gqeberra in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

45-year-old Pastor Sullivan was conducting service at Fellowship Baptist when "four armed and masked male suspects entered" on Thursday evening, April 10, 2025.

Pastor Josh Sullivan was kidnapped during church service in East cape, South Africa. Photo credit: @TimesLIVE

As reported by BBC, Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge, disclosed this while reacting to the kidnap incident.

Beetge said the armed men stole two phones before fleeing the church in Pastor Sullivan's silver Toyota Fortuner.

He said the Police later found the vehicle abandoned, but there was no trace of Pastor Sullivan.

Capt Beetge said the case had been handed to South Africa's elite police unit, known as the Hawks.

The Hawks investigates serious organised and commercial crimes and high-level corruption in South Africa.

The Hawks spokesman, Lt Col Avele Fumba, said:

"The police is currently following all possible leads to locate the victim and apprehend the perpetrators,"

Jeremy Hall, the Sullivan family's spokesman, said the kidnapped pastor was at the church with his wife and their children when the incident took place.

"They knew his name."

