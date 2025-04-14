The Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has expressed deep concern over the increasing threats and physical attacks on its personnel while on duty

Meanwhile, tricycle operators in the state have accused KAROTA officials of harassment and extortion, fueling tensions between traffic regulators and commercial drivers

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that this development comes amid rising tensions between traffic regulators and commercial drivers in Kano

In a recent assault on Wednesday, along Zoo road in Kano, some KAROTA officials have been attacked and injured by tricycle operators.

Kano Road agency has accused tricycle operators of flouting traffic rules and attacking them. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Speaking of the attack, one of the victims, a traffic official, said they were carrying out routine traffic operations when they were attacked.

He said:

“We were carrying out our routine traffic operations along zoo road - Gidan Buhari, when a tricycle operator beat the traffic, and when we tried stopping him, he refused to do that. And when he stopped, he physically attacked one of our personnel “

“Later on he came back with his friends in two tricycles full of hoodlums and their weapons, which they attacked and injured many of us. They even destroyed our patrol vehicle,” he added.

Road agency official condemns attack

The agency’s Managing Director, Engr. Faisal Mahmud Kabir, condemned the recent assaults, warning that such actions undermine public safety and the enforcement of traffic laws.

The Kano government has recently taken action to restore the state's control of the transportation system. Image: FB/Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Wednesday, by Abubakar Ibrahim Sharada, the agency’s public relations officer, Engr. Kabir revealed that several officers have faced violent confrontations from motorists and commercial drivers while carrying out routine operations.

“We will not tolerate any form of assault on our personnel. These officers are working to ensure order and safety on our roads. The agency has vowed to protect its staff and prosecute offenders.” he emphasized.

He also urged the public to cooperate with KAROTA officials and report grievances through proper channels rather than resorting to violence.

Tricycle operators deny responsibility

In response, the Chairman Kano State Tricycle Operators Association, Comrade Nazifi Gidan Kudi, said while the incident is sad, he however claimed that the perpetrators are not members of their association.

He said:

“ I received the sad news of the attacks on KAROTA officials along zoo road in kano. But our findings show that these perpetrators are not our registered members.

"They are hoodlums in disguise who ride tricycles in the state to carry out such criminal activities.”

He also advised all tricycle operators in the state to be law abiding citizens especially when they are being stopped by the road traffic officials.

Tricycle operators voice out concerns

Some tricycle operators shared their grievances with Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, alleging unfair treatment.

Malam Ibrahim, a rider at Sabon Gari, said:

“They stop us for no reason, demand bribes, and if you refuse, they seize your Keke. How do we feed our families?”

Another operator, Usman Abdullahi, claimed that some officers deliberately target tricycles to meet daily revenue targets.

“We are not against traffic laws, but the system is corrupt. They see us as ATMs. Sometimes we have to defend ourselves.”

Encroached Kano line properties to be reclaimed – Commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State Ministry of Land and Physical Planning had announced plans to recover all motor parks owned by Kano Line that have been encroached upon by individuals, and corporate organizations across the state.

The move is part of efforts to revive the state-owned transport company, and restore its operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng