The Nigerian Army has raised concerns over low enlistment rates among South-east youths, with Enugu State receiving only 100 applications out of 200 available slots

Misconceptions about deployment risks and IPOB’s influence have been linked to the recruitment apathy in the region

Officials and traditional leaders are urging increased enlightenment and strategic advertising to encourage more youths to join the military

The Nigerian Army has expressed concern over the low recruitment rates of youths from the South-east during its ongoing 2025 enlistment exercise.

Brigadier-General Chima Ekeator, leader of the Army Recruitment Enlightenment Team, disclosed on Friday that Enugu State had received only 100 applications out of 200 allocated slots, compared to over 3,000 applications from Kaduna State.

He emphasised that other South-east states faced similar challenges, warning that this trend could lead to missed opportunities for the region's youth to fill their military quotas.

Army refutes deployment myths

Addressing misconceptions that South-east recruits are disproportionately sent to battlefronts, Brigadier-General Ekeator refuted such claims as baseless.

He pointed out that South-east individuals have risen to senior ranks within the army, citing Chibueze Ogbuabor as a top commander responsible for equipment.

He appealed to Igbo youths to apply for recruitment and dismiss misleading narratives that deter them from joining the force.

Calls for strategic advertising and cooperation

During the town hall meeting in Enugu State, Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Lloyd Ekweremadu, suggested reviewing the army's advertising strategies to better engage modern audiences.

He urged authorities to highlight the benefits of military service in recruitment advertisements.

Local government chairperson, Okechukwu Edeh, pledged stronger cooperation with the military to address concerns that may discourage South-east youths from enlisting.

Traditional rulers also advocated for increased enlightenment campaigns to positively change youths’ perceptions of military service.

Background and challenges

The South-east has struggled with low recruitment numbers across Nigeria’s security agencies in recent years.

Factors such as fear of deployment to conflict zones and calls by IPOB for youths to boycott security agencies have been linked to the apathy.

Despite IPOB’s repeated denial of involvement in violent attacks, its stance on secession continues to influence public attitudes in the region.

