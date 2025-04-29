A week after a foiled coup attempt, tensions remain high in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou

Government calls for mass demonstrations to condemn alleged Western interference

Security tightened at military bases and presidential palace as unrest fears grow

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – Tensions remain high across Burkina Faso a week after authorities announced they had foiled a major coup attempt aimed at toppling the military junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The government disclosed that the plan to overthrow the administration was uncovered after security agents intercepted communications between a senior military officer and terrorist groups.

The intercepted plans allegedly involved an attack on the presidential palace on April 16, 2025.

Security Minister Mahamadou Sana revealed on state television that both active and retired soldiers, alongside terror elements, were implicated in the plot.

He specifically named Captain René David Ouédraogo as one of the ringleaders, who is reportedly now on the run.

Military camps under tight watch

In response to the thwarted plot, security has been visibly heightened across Ouagadougou. Military vehicles now guard the entrance of key facilities such as the General Baba Sy military camp in the south of the city, while cabinet meetings at the presidential palace are held under heavy security involving sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance.

Local media reports indicated that a scheduled meeting of several army officers on April 22 was abruptly postponed and later cancelled after invitees failed to appear, fuelling further suspicion and anxiety within the ranks of the armed forces.

Adding to the tense atmosphere, groups of people — including army personnel and families of missing civilians — were seen flocking to the Mogho Naaba palace, a key traditional institution in Burkina Faso.

Demonstrations to Condemn ‘Western Interference’

Seeking to reinforce public support, the junta has announced plans for mass demonstrations on April 30. The demonstrations aim to denounce alleged "Western interference" in Burkina Faso’s affairs, following accusations by U.S. General Michael Langley that the country's gold reserves were being diverted for security purposes.

The junta, which came to power after a coup in September 2022, has consistently pushed back against external influence, notably expelling French forces and aligning itself more closely with Russia.

Worsening Security Situation in the Sahel

Burkina Faso, along with neighbouring Niger and Mali, has been fighting a jihadist insurgency for over a decade. Following successive coups in the three countries, the ruling juntas have formed a new regional security pact, the Alliance of Sahel States.

Despite these efforts, security analysts say the situation in the Sahel region has deteriorated significantly.

There has been a surge in attacks and civilian casualties attributed both to Islamist militants and to counter-insurgency operations carried out by state forces.

The junta’s ability to maintain internal stability in the face of growing dissent and insecurity remains under intense scrutiny, both domestically and internationally.

Burkina Faso junta pardons 21 soldiers

In a similar development, Burkina Faso’s military government has officially granted amnesty to 21 soldiers who were convicted for their involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2015.

The decision, issued through a presidential decree last week and seen by AFP, comes as part of broader reconciliation efforts under the current junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

