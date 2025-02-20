The United States Air Force vows to target Boko Haram and other terrorist groups across the African continent

General James Hecker, Commander of the U.S. Air Forces, Europe and Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) made this known

Hecker said the US Air Force will go after terrorist organisations that threaten African nations and the American people

Lusaka, Zambia - General James Hecker, Commander of the U.S. Air Forces, Europe and Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), said the U.S. Air Force will target Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Africa.

Legit.ng recalls that President Donald Trump of the United States ordered the bombing of ISIS targets and other terrorists in Somalia.

The airstrikes are the first Trump will order after assuming office as US president on January 20, 2025.

The US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared more details about the coordinated airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives.

Hecker said the United States will carry out airstrikes against terrorist groups that threaten African nations and the American people.

He said terror groups like ISIS, Boko Haram, and others are high-value targets.

As reported by Vanguard, the US Air Force boss vowed to go after them as it did against ISIS in Somalia recently.

He made this known while speaking during the digital news conference at the 2025 African Air Chiefs’ Symposium (AACS), on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in Lusaka, Zambia.

The digital conference was put together for Gen. Hecker to discuss U.S. commitments to military partnerships with African nations and AACS operations.

“They are significant high-value targets that threaten African nations and threaten the United States.

“So we will continue to go after terrorist organisations that threaten our African partners as well as the United States,”

Gen. Hecker said the United States Air Force has been supporting the Nigerian military to achieve air superiority over the Boko Haram terrorists

“Well, I think as you know, the U.S. Government has provided training and equipment to Nigeria for quite a while, so hopefully that will help them out.”

Speaking on the objective of the conference, he said:

“But what we’re looking at in this conference is not that. We’re not talking about air superiority or conflict.

“We’re talking about how we can help each other – African nations can help one another – and that’s what the goal of this conference is,”

“Probe US lawmaker’s claim USAID funded Boko Haram,”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ali Ndume voiced concerns about the claim that the USAID financed terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, through annual funds amounting to $697 million.

Ndume, in an interview on Sunday, urged the Nigerian government to investigate what he described as a weighty allegations by the US Congressman Scott Perry.

The Borno senator also urged the Bola Tinubu's government to focus on becoming self-sufficient rather than relying on foreign aid.

