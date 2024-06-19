There has been a fire outbreak at the popular Ado Bayero Shopping Mall in Kano, the most populous city in north-west Nigeria

The fire started in the early hours of Wednesday, June 19, with firefighters struggling to put it out

Legit.ng reports that fire incidents are common in areas like Kano metropolis, given its multi-dimensional nature

Kano, Kano state - A section of the popular Ado Bayero Mall at Zoo Road, Trade Fair Complex, Kano state, has been gutted by fire.

Details of the incident on Wednesday, June 19, are sketchy, but firefighters are battling to extinguish the fire.

Movement has been restricted around the affected place, according to Daily Trust.

The Punch said Elizabeth Adeyemo, the lease manager of the mall, who confirmed the outbreak.

Customers were reportedly prevented from entering the mall to enable the fire service men to put out the fire as soon as possible.

Fire outbreaks in Nigeria

In 2024, several fire incidents have been recorded, including the Panteka market fire in Rigasa, Kaduna, on January 17 which destroyed the timber section of the market as confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Other incidents involved a building fire at Tudun Wada Quarters in Kano, causing seven casualties from smoke inhalation, and another at Horo Eastern by-pass depot resulting in one fatality.

There have also been fires in Bodija area of Ibadan on January 16, the IC World Emporia blaze in Gwarimpa, in the federal capital territory (FCT) on January 17, and the Sobi Hospital outbreak in Ilorin, Kwara state, on January 2.

Fire guts ex-Kano governor's mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a palpable fear as the residence of the former governor of Kano, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, was enveloped in cloudy flames as fire gutted the mansion.

The fire might have likely started in the kitchen on the lower floor of the huge structure.

The sitting room of the former governor's third wife, Halima, was reportedly affected.

