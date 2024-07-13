The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria celebrated the 90th birthday of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka

The embassy highlighted Soyinka’s impressive body of work, including plays, poems, and novels

The Nobel Prize organisation also honoured Soyinka’s achievements, praising his literary prowess and his ability to draw upon Yoruba culture’s legends, among others

Recall that Wole Soyinka, born in 1934, will be 90 on July 13, 2024.

Wole Soyinka celebrated at 90 Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The embassy also recognised Soyinka’s profound impact of his work on literature and culture worldwide.

The felicitation was made in a statement shared on the U.S. Mission X handle, @USinNigeria.

The U.S embassy also highlighted Soyinka’s extensive contributions, stating:

"Join us in celebrating the life and remarkable accomplishments of this cultural icon whose work continues to transcend borders and inspire generations."

The Mission also noted that Soyinka’s career spans several decades, during which he has produced an impressive body of work, including plays, poems, and novels that delve into the rich traditions and legends of Yoruba culture.

The Nobel Prize organisation further recognised Professor Soyinka’s achievements on her X handle, @NobelPrize.

In a recent tweet, the Nobel Prize official account praised Soyinka’s literary prowess, saying:

"Literature laureate Wole Soyinka is known for his plays, poems, and novels rooted in his native Nigeria. Soyinka draws upon the Yoruba culture's legends, tales, and traditions to make observations about the world."

Interestingly, over 80 schools in Nigeria have been scheduled to celebrate Soyinka for one month with an exhibition that includes performances, stage plays, and others.

Tinubu renames nat'l theatre to honour Wole Soyinka at 90

In a related development, on Friday, July 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu announced this in a letter personally written and signed by the iconic figure in commemoration of his 90th birthday.

The president added that it was fitting to celebrate Soyinka, whom he described as a national treasure, while he’s still with us.

Source: Legit.ng