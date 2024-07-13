US Embassy in Nigeria, Others Celebrate Noble Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka at 90th
- The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria celebrated the 90th birthday of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka
- The embassy highlighted Soyinka’s impressive body of work, including plays, poems, and novels
- The Nobel Prize organisation also honoured Soyinka’s achievements, praising his literary prowess and his ability to draw upon Yoruba culture’s legends, among others
The United States Embassy in Nigeria has celebrated the 90th birthday of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.
Recall that Wole Soyinka, born in 1934, will be 90 on July 13, 2024.
The embassy also recognised Soyinka’s profound impact of his work on literature and culture worldwide.
The felicitation was made in a statement shared on the U.S. Mission X handle, @USinNigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The U.S embassy also highlighted Soyinka’s extensive contributions, stating:
"Join us in celebrating the life and remarkable accomplishments of this cultural icon whose work continues to transcend borders and inspire generations."
The Mission also noted that Soyinka’s career spans several decades, during which he has produced an impressive body of work, including plays, poems, and novels that delve into the rich traditions and legends of Yoruba culture.
The Nobel Prize organisation further recognised Professor Soyinka’s achievements on her X handle, @NobelPrize.
In a recent tweet, the Nobel Prize official account praised Soyinka’s literary prowess, saying:
"Literature laureate Wole Soyinka is known for his plays, poems, and novels rooted in his native Nigeria. Soyinka draws upon the Yoruba culture's legends, tales, and traditions to make observations about the world."
Interestingly, over 80 schools in Nigeria have been scheduled to celebrate Soyinka for one month with an exhibition that includes performances, stage plays, and others.
Tinubu renames nat'l theatre to honour Wole Soyinka at 90
In a related development, on Friday, July 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.
Legit.ng reported that Tinubu announced this in a letter personally written and signed by the iconic figure in commemoration of his 90th birthday.
The president added that it was fitting to celebrate Soyinka, whom he described as a national treasure, while he’s still with us.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944