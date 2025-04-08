The UN has announced an opportunity for Nigerians and other Africans to join the Civil Society Regional Reference Group (CSRRG) under the Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional Programme

The United Nations has announced an opportunity for Nigerians and individuals across Africa to join the Civil Society Regional Reference Group (CSRRG) under the Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional Programme (SIARP 2).

This new initiative aims to combat violence against women and girls (VAWG) while promoting gender equality.

Applicants are invited to submit their expressions of interest before the deadline of 14th May 2025.

Roles and responsibilities of the CSRRG

The CSRRG will consist of up to 15 voluntary civil society experts and youth leaders, tasked with providing advisory, advocacy, and accountability functions.

The group will play a vital role in ensuring the effectiveness of SIARP 2 by guiding the programme and holding it accountable to women’s movements and youth networks.

Spotlight initiative Africa regional programme goals

SIARP 2 is a flagship programme that focuses on addressing systemic issues related to gender-based violence through partnerships and innovative strategies.

The establishment of the CSRRG is part of its broader effort to strengthen community-driven solutions and amplify the voices of stakeholders in achieving sustainable progress.

About UN

The United Nations (UN) is an international organisation established in 1945 to promote global peace, security, and cooperation among nations.

Headquartered in New York City, it consists of 193 member states and operates through various specialised agencies, programmes, and funds, such as UNICEF, WHO, and UNDP.

The UN addresses a wide range of global challenges, including poverty, climate change, human rights, and sustainable development. Guided by the principles of its Charter, the UN works to resolve conflicts, provide humanitarian assistance, and foster international collaboration.

It remains a cornerstone of multilateral diplomacy, striving for a more equitable and peaceful world.

About Secretary General of UN

António Guterres, the current Secretary-General of the United Nations, has held the position since January 1, 2017. A Portuguese politician and diplomat, Guterres previously served as Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002 and as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2005 to 2015.

As Secretary-General, he focuses on global challenges such as climate change, conflict resolution, and sustainable development, advocating for multilateral cooperation and peace.

Guterres is known for his commitment to human rights and addressing humanitarian crises, making him a prominent figure in international diplomacy. His leadership continues to shape the UN's mission and priorities.

