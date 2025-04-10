The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the alleged 3-month extension of the Batch A, Stream 1 service year

The NYSC described the statement announcing the alleged 3-month extension and circulating on social media as fake

The fake statement claimed that Batch A, Stream 1 service year, has been extended by three (3) months due to recent policy reviews

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied extending the Batch A, Stream 1 service year by 3 months.

The NYSC said the report of extending the service of the corps members whose orientation course is scheduled to commence on April 23rd, 2025, was fake.

NYSC describes report of extending corps members service year by 3 months as fake. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Legit.ng reports that the NYSC is a mandatory, post-tertiary scheme for all Nigerian graduates under the age of 30.

According to the fake statement, the extension is due to recent policy reviews.

All prospective Corps Members were promised updated call-up numbers/letters and new orientation dates.

NYSC shared the fake statement via its X handle @officialnyscng on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The fake statement reads:

“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

All prospective Corps Member Batch A, Stream 1 scheduled to commence the Orientation Course on 23rd, 2025, are hereby informed the service year has been extended by three (3) months due to recent policy reviews.

“Updated call-up numbers/letters and new orientation dates will be communicated shortly.”

NYSC announces redeployment option for married female corpers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) announced a redeployment option for married female Prospective Corps members.

NYSC said married female prospective corps members should report to the nearest Orientation Camp.

They are to report with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence for redeployment.

Tinubu's govt mulls extension of NYSC to 2 years

Legit.ng also reported that the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Alausa, proposed extending NYSC scheme from one to two years to enhance skills training and national impact.

The minister also recommended expanding the NYSC entrepreneurship programme and deploying more graduate teachers to rural schools to bridge manpower gaps.

NYSC Director-General Brig. Gen. Y.D. Ahmed pledged the Scheme’s readiness to implement federal reforms and called for a database to track Nigerians studying abroad.

NYSC starts paying N77,000 monthly allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NYSC started paying corps members the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance, with 2024 Batch A Stream 2 being the first beneficiaries.

While some members have confirmed receipt of the increased stipend, others from different batches are still awaiting payment, expected by month-end.

The allowance hike follows President Tinubu’s minimum wage approval, raising corps members' monthly pay from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000.

