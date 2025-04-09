FCT High Court orders N100m compensation to Mr. Ifeanyi Ikpeatusim over the death of his 9-year-old daughter, Kamzie, due to the school’s negligence

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory has ordered Louisville Girls Secondary School, Gwagwalada, to pay N100 million in general damages for negligence that led to the tragic death of a 9-year-old student, Kamzie Ikpeatusim.

The judgment, delivered on Tuesday, April 8, by Justice Sylvanus Oriji, followed a lawsuit filed by Mr. Ifeanyi Ikpeatusim, the deceased girl’s father, who accused the school of failing in its duty of care.

Tragic death of 9-year-old female student after resumption

According to the suit (marked CV/1738/18), Kamzie who left home for a better education, was admitted into the boarding school in September 2017.

However, she reportedly fell ill less than a month later and died on October 2, 2017, after allegedly being denied adequate and timely medical care.

Mr. Ikpeatusim contended that the school failed to provide urgent medical attention, which could have prevented the death of his daughter, Punch reported.

Negligence established, court takes ruling

In his ruling, Justice Oriji held that the claimant successfully proved that the school acted negligently in handling the young girl's health situation.

“The claimant established his allegations of negligence against the school. There is no amount of money that can bring back the child to life,” the judge said.

The High Court awarded N100 million in general damages and an additional N300,000 as the cost of filing the suit.

A 10 percent annual interest was also placed on the judgment sum, effective from April 8 until it is fully paid.

School’s sickbay now improved

While the father had requested that a structure be named after Kamzie in her memory, Justice Oriji noted that the school had already taken significant steps to upgrade its medical facilities, which could be seen as a tribute to the deceased.

“The court thinks that the improvement in the sickbay, ensuring doctors are available twice daily, is in honour of Kamzie, as part of reforms recommended by her family,” the judge said.

He urged the family to find comfort in the fact that the changes made by the school could help prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.

