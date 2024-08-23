A fully loaded BRT Bus and a truck on Friday morning collided at the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos state

About 10 passengers were injured in the accident, which occurred shortly after the bus departed from the Iyana Ipaja BRT park, significantly disrupting traffic in the area

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) provided an update and shard a video to further confirm the development

On Friday, August 23, a fully loaded high-capacity Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle overturned inside the dedicated BRT lane at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers.

Lagos accident: BRT, truck collides, 10 injured

According to an update from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred shortly after the bus had departed from the BRT park at Iyana Ipaja.

While giving an update on X, the agency said the bus ran into an abandoned pedestrian bridge foot immediately after the Iyana Ipaja bridge, causing it to tip over onto its side, Channels TV reported.

The authorities have confirmed that all 10 victims have received necessary medical attention.

It read:

“A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), which they were taken care of.”

LASTMA officials were quickly on the scene to manage the situation and ensure that the victims were promptly taken care of, The Punch reported.

The accident has caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, with efforts underway to clear the lane and restore normal traffic flow.

Motorists and commuters are advised to exercise caution and follow traffic directives as authorities work to resolve the situation.

"Recovery of the affected vehicles is in progress and it's expected to be completed soonest," LASTMA added.

