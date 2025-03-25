The committee overseeing the naira-for-crude deal reportedly convened in Abuja on Monday, 24 March 2025, to continue negotiations.

Additionally, the committee assessed the challenges faced by the NNPC in supplying crude oil to domestic refineries.

Sources indicate that NNPC is facing difficulties with crude oil, as it has committed its stock to a forward sale agreement with international creditors.

The extension of the sale of crude in naira to domestic refineries formed the major discussions at the meeting of the Federal Government Committee in Abuja on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The challenges facing the policy have set the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) against the Dangote Refinery, prompting the meeting of the committee supervising the initiative.

NNPC is reportedly facing crude supply challenges as it fails to supply Dangote and other refineries.

Petrol prices rise as deal collapses

The refineries, NNPC and the federal government will hold talks to find out ways to sustain the naira-for-crude initiative amid concerns about crude availability.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery suspended the sale of petroleum products to marketers in naira as it failed to secure a commitment from NNPC for the continuation of the naira-for-crude deal.

The refinery disclosed that the reason for the sale of petroleum products in foreign currency is to avoid a forex mismatch.

The development has led to a spike in the prices of petroleum products, especially petrol.

Private depot owners reportedly hiked their prices from N860 per litre to N870 due to the deal’s collapse.

NNPC is facing crude oil challenges

Meanwhile, reports by The Nation said the Committee is expected to assess options presented by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to stop the deal from total collapse and allow domestic refineries to purchase crude oil in naira.

The report quoted sources as saying that the upstream regulator was tasked to develop strategies to address the growing challenges facing the deal.

The committee will reportedly discuss the challenges of NNPC, which has committed an enormous crude amount to its forward sale arrangement.

The development has created hiccups in the oil industry as the state oil company struggles to reconcile its obligations to creditors with its commitment under the collapsed naira-for-crude deal.

Investigations show that NNPC’s inability to meet its crude supply obligations to domestic refineries was due to pre-existing deals it pledged to creditors.

NNPC is under pressure to perform

Per the report, the national oil company is under pressure to ramp up crude production to meet domestic demands.

It also said NNPC is reluctant not to breach the OPEC quota, thereby creating diplomatic and market tensions.

A previous report by Legit.ng said that Nigeria may attract OPEC’s wrath as it moves to boost crude production to over two million barrels daily.

NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, to mediate talks with Dangote Refinery.

Experts have warned that the inability to resolve the deadlock in the deal could erode the gains accrued so far, such as the crash in the prices of petroleum products since January 2025.

Marketers threaten to sell Fuel in dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that petroleum oil marketers have adjusted their pump prices amid ongoing disagreement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Dangote Refinery over the sale of crude in naira.

Legit.ng reported that the price adjustments came as private depot owners increased their prices from N850 per litre to N878.

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to begin the sale of petrol in dollars if the Dangote Refinery starts selling its products in foreign currency.

