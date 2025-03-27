President Bola Tinubu has nominated four new members to the NCDMB Governing Council, filling vacancies and strengthening the board’s capacity

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), filling existing vacancies and strengthening the board's capacity.

The newly appointed members are Mr. Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi representing the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

A move to bolster local content development

The nominations follow the departure of previous institutional representatives from the board, ensuring continuity in the NCDMB’s mandate to promote indigenous participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

According to a statement cited by Legit.ng and released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the new appointees.

"The president expects the newly appointed members to bring their expertise and dedication to advancing Nigeria’s local content development agenda," the statement read.

The NCDMB Governing Council, established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, comprises representatives from key institutions. These include the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

President Tinubu encourages the new members to leverage their expertise and dedication to enhance local content development within Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

Tinubu announces new academy to train Nigerians

