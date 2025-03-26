Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has described as untrue allegations that it sacked 3,000 employees

The company revealed that it has a staff strength of 2,500 and that the reported sack was a fabrication of the Oyo State arm of the NLC

Threatened to take legal action, saying that seeking to resolve the ongoing third-party outsourcing issue with the labour union

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has revealed that it will take legal action regarding allegations of terminating the employment of 3,000 employees.

The company refuted the claims, saying it has a staff strength of 2,5000.

IBEDC refutes allegations of sacking 3,000 staff

IBEDC said it sees the reported sack as a deliberate and malicious attempt to destroy its reputation.

The company’s Coordinating Head of Corporate Services, Angela Olanrewaju, said the firm is seeking to resolve the ongoing third-party outsourcing issue with the Oyo State arm of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

She disclosed the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional service and implementing measures to boost value across its value chain.

She expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Labour for facilitating discussions among the stakeholders, praising the professionalism shown throughout the mediation process.

IBEDC begins engagement with labour unions

She said:

“The company acknowledges the professionalism exhibited during the mediation process, which remains ongoing. In light of the ongoing situation, IBEDC plans to take legal action to address the defamation.”

The company’s spokesperson asked the NLC in Oyo to be patient and stop actions that could disrupt its operations.

Vanguard reported that Olarenwaju said the NLC's actions could impede its plans to provide uninterrupted power to businesses and residents in Oyo State and beyond.

The company, however, said it aimed to protect its reputation while continuing to focus on delivering reliable electricity services to its customers.

IBEDC bars customers from recharging lower amounts

The development comes as some low-income earners in the country are now living without electricity due to a new policy by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The policy prevents prepaid customers from recharging less than N5,000.

Reports indicate that many Nigerians in IBEDC's service areas are being forced to recharge N5,000 or more, even if they would prefer to pay less.

Recall that IBEDC has continued to urge customers to settle their outstanding debts to ensure the continuation of reliable services.

IBEDC implements new payment policy

The IBEDC stated that the new payment policy applies only to its customers and is already in effect. Many customers find the policy stressful, especially as economic challenges make it hard to afford regular electricity purchases.

Some have had to adjust their budgets, while others borrow from family and friends to maintain electricity through the prepaid metering system.

According to reports, those unable to meet the N5,000 recharge minimum are left without power. Meanwhile, some customers also struggle to pay the high electricity bills under the Band A system enforced by the electricity companies.

FG issues date for new electricity tariff hike review

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has released guidelines for electricity tariff reviews every 5 years.

Sanusi Garba, the NERC chairman, noted that the review framework was backed by the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023.

Garba stated that the commission is responsible for reviewing and approving a fair tariff that enables licensees to recover prudent costs and earn a reasonable return on their capital investment in electricity service provision.

