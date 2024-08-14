Nigerians are assured a steady and sustainable power supply across the country by the Minister of Power

To ensure electrical stability, he said the federal government is collaborating to restructure the electricity sector

He encouraged colleagues in the oil and gas sector to get ready to act with the same initiative as President Tinubu's administration

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has guaranteed Nigerians a consistent and sustainable power supply throughout the nation.

He made this claim on Tuesday when on an inspection visit to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company's Calabar power plant in the state capital of Cross River State.

According to Adelabu, the Federal Government is working together to ensure growth in the electricity industry in order to guarantee electrical stability throughout the country.

He said,

“There has been an increase in energy demands and the government is working relentlessly with commitment to meet the demands.”

He urged colleagues in the oil and gas industry to prepare to take equal initiative as the government of President Bola Tinubu would properly handle industry challenges.

He enthused,

“The power sector is very critical to both the government and national economy. This is why the President has asked me to visit all the power plants in the country and assess their functionality.

“From my assessment, The Calabar Power Plant of the NDPHC is the most active. I’m very satisfied. We are encouraging power installation and generation.

“It is not going to be business as usual. Players in the power sector must be up and about as the Federal Government is reforming the sector for optimal power generation and distributions in order to meet the huge demands of Nigerians.”

According to him, the Federal Executive Council and the Federal Privatization Council are considering the much-discussed plant privatization with the Cross River State government.

State is prepared

Given the firm's competence, Eka Williams, the Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Energy, stated that the state government is more than prepared to take over and manage the compay effectively.

He mentioned that Senator Bassey Otu's administration is working hard to meet the demands of his constituents.

According to Chiedu Ugbo, the company's managing director, they currently provide electricity to the majority of the South-South and South-East regions of the nation.

To deliver electricity to most locations, he claimed, more sub-transmission power plants are required.

He demanded that people stop committing acts of vandalism after expressing his displeasure with it.

