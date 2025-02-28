Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious affairs.

FCT, Abuja - In Nigeria, Ramadan, the holy occasion of fasting will be observed in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has confirmed Ramadan to begin on Saturday, March 1, after moon sighting. Ramadan marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of a 29 to 30-day period of fasting between dawn and sunset.

Most Nigerian Muslims await the Sultan's announcement before starting Ramadan 2025. Photo credit: @AdeolaYAYI

Source: Twitter

Stay tuned for Ramadan 2025 Live updates here on Nigeria's most popular digital media platform, Legit.ng.

The crescent moon sighting is important as it determines the exact date of the celebrated occasion in Nigeria and elsewhere.