Ramadan 2025 Live Update: Section of Nigerians to Observe Tarawi Amid Moon Sighting Declaration Wait
FCT, Abuja - In Nigeria, Ramadan, the holy occasion of fasting will be observed in March 2025.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has confirmed Ramadan to begin on Saturday, March 1, after moon sighting. Ramadan marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of a 29 to 30-day period of fasting between dawn and sunset.
The crescent moon sighting is important as it determines the exact date of the celebrated occasion in Nigeria and elsewhere.
Some Nigerians prepare to observe Tarawih
Some Nigerians are preparing to observe the Tarawih on Friday night, February 28, amid the moon sighting declaration wait.
Tarawih are special sunnah (the way of Prophet Muhammad) prayers involving reading long portions of the Quran and performing up to 20 rakkahs (cycles of prostrations required in Islamic prayer), which are performed only in the Islamic month of Ramadan.
Moon sighting: Nigerian Muslims wait for Sultan
As of Friday evening, February 28, 2025, most Nigerian Muslims are waiting for the Sultan’s announcement before starting Ramadan.
The Sultan is the official medium for the declaration of the moon sighting in Nigeria.
Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).
