Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said that the Port Harcourt refinery has operated for 180 days non-stop

The association commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for the feat

PETROAN said the feat has allowed its members to seamlessly load petroleum products from the facility

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

(NNPC) for operating the Port Harcourt refinery uninterrupted for 180 days.

Marketers give thumps up to NNPC for operating PH Refinery non-strop for 180 days. Credit: NNPC

PETROAN commends NNPC

PETROAN’s national public relations officer, Joseph Obele, gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday, praising the host community for their cooperation and support during the refinery’s repair.

Obele said the facility has been comatose for over 20 years and was commissioned last year, saying it has operated non-stop for 180 days until March 20025.

He described the feat as commendable and showed the effectiveness of the rehabilitation.

He said PETROAN members are loading diesel and Kerosene from the plant, while NNPC retail marketers are loading petrol.

According to him, the development has ensured a steady supply of petroleum products, helping to eliminate the circulation of fake kerosene and diesel in the market.

The statement reads:

“PETROAN wishes to extend special commendation to the Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Mr Ibrahim Onoja, for his exceptional leadership, technical expertise and dedication to ensuring the successful operation of the refinery.

“PETROAN wishes to extend special appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for making funds available for the rehabilitation of the refinery.”

Marketers threaten to sell fuel in USD

BusinessDay reports that the PETROAN scribe commended the Nigerian government and NNPC management for their foresight and commitment to the revitalisation of the refinery.

Obele said the association believes that the feat will impact on Nigeria’s energy market and ensure energy security, a robust economy and job creation.

Meanwhile, Petroleum oil marketers have adjusted their pump prices amid ongoing disagreement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Dangote Refinery over the sale of crude in naira.

Legit. ng reported that the price adjustments came as private depot owners increased their prices from N850 per litre to N878.

Marketers give reasons for wanting to sell in dollars

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has threatened to begin petrol sales in dollars if the Dangote Refinery begins selling its products in foreign currency.

According to IPMAN, the move was in response to worries that denominating transactions in dollars could pressure the naira, causing inflation and affecting energy security.

Dangote suspends fuel sales in naira

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that the mega Dangote Refinery halted the sale of petroleum products in naira following the collapse of the naira-for-crude sale deal with NNPC.

The refinery revealed in a statement that the decision became necessary to avoid an FX mismatch between its sales and crude oil purchase obligations.

Mele Kyari-led NNPC praised smooth running of NNPC for 180 days. Credit: NNPC

The facility revealed that its sales of petroleum products in the local currency have surpassed the value of naira-denominated crude it has received, saying it is temporarily adjusting its sales currency in line with its crude currency procurement.

Depots hike fuel prices after Dangote’s announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that petroleum product prices have increased following the halt in the naira-for-crude deal between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery.

The six-month deal ensured a steady supply of petroleum products from the Dangote and other domestic refineries, leading to a significant reduction in petroleum product prices.

Analysts say the deal’s collapse will erode the gains achieved in the downstream petroleum industry since President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy on May 29, 2025.

