Abuja, FCT - A political pressure group, Action Collective (AC), has called for the immediate resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Neda Imasuen, to allow for an impartial investigation into allegations against Akpabio.

The group said their continued stay in office could compromise the integrity of any probe.

AC raises concerns over judicial independence

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 26, and made available to Legit.ng, AC's national coordinator, Dr Onimisi Ibrahim, expressed concern over the handling of a sexual harassment case filed against Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The concerns intensified following the withdrawal of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

"This development is deeply troubling and a threat to judicial independence," the group said.

AC doubts Senate Ethics Committee's probe

Action Collective argued that the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee, which is responsible for investigating such allegations, could not be trusted under the leadership of Imasuen due to his political ties to Akpabio.

“The only way to ensure a fair and transparent process is for both Akpabio and Imasuen to step aside and allow an independent inquiry to take place,” the group stated.

Credibility of National Assembly at stake, says AC

The group warned that the credibility of the National Assembly was at risk, stressing that Nigerians were watching closely.

“A legislature that cannot uphold ethical standards and protect victims of misconduct loses the moral right to perform oversight functions on the executive and judiciary,” the statement read, adding that failure to act decisively could erode public trust in the Senate.

AC accuses APC of shielding Akpabio

Action Collective also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to shield Akpabio from scrutiny, describing the developments surrounding the case as a calculated effort to silence Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group called on civil society organisations and pro-democracy groups to demand accountability from the Senate leadership and ensure that justice is not obstructed.

