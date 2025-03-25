A massive fire destroyed a newly built female hostel at Sokoto State University, with the cause still unknown and no students injured as the building had been evacuated earlier

A massive fire outbreak has gutted a female students’ hostel at Sokoto State University (SSU) in Sokoto State.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, sent shockwaves across the campus and left dwellers of the university community in distress.

Legit.ng gathered that the affected hostel is one of the newly built facilities designed to address accommodation challenges at the institution. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown as of press time.

A student from the university, who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed the incident, saying: “I wanted to let you know that SSU’s new female hostel is on fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.”

The student further revealed that no students were inside the hostel at the time of the fire, as authorities had earlier asked occupants to vacate the building.

“Luckily, the hostel is empty because the school asked all students that were there to move back to the old hostel. The reasons were best known to the school officials alone,” she added.

A student leader who spoke to Legit.ng disclosed that firefighters and other emergency responders had arrived at the scene by 5 p.m. on Tuesday to contain the raging inferno.

Efforts to completely extinguish the fire were ongoing as of the time of this report, and the extent of the damage has yet to be fully assessed.

The affected hostel was part of a government initiative to improve accommodation facilities at SSU.

In recent years, the institution has struggled with a shortage of hostel spaces, forcing many students to seek alternative housing off-campus.

The newly built hostel was seen as a solution to this problem before this unfortunate incident.

The Sokoto State University (SSU) was established in 2009. The University campus was commissioned on 29th October, 2013 by former Head of State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, under the leadership of the former Executive Governor Alhaji (Dr) Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, with the support of the able leadership of the then Vice Chancellor, Professor Nuhu O. Yaqub, OFR.

Currently, the University offers no fewer than 62 Academic programmes across the Five Faculties.

Source: Legit.ng