The Kano State Police Command has, in recent weeks, made significant strides in combating criminal activities with several arrests of suspected kidnappers, recovery of weapons, ammunition, and large sums of cash

However, the rising trend has left residents concerned and security experts questioning the factors attracting criminals to the state.

Findings by Legit.ng shows that the recent arrest of suspected kidnappers in Kano, northwest Nigeria, is largely attributed to the Kano State Police Command's intensified intelligence-led operations and community policing efforts

In December 2024, the police arrested three suspected kidnappers among 62 individuals over a two-week period, resulting in the rescue of one kidnapping victim and the recovery of counterfeit currencies totaling approximately N129.5 million, along with other stolen items.

Similarly, in March 2025, the police apprehended 10 individuals involved in various crimes, including kidnapping and armed robbery, leading to the rescue of victims and the recovery of substantial sums of money, firearms, and ammunition.

In one of the most notable operations which took place on March 6, 2025, four suspected bandits were apprehended at Chula Filling Station in Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

The suspects, who were allegedly planning to purchase an AK-47 rifle, were found in possession of three locally made revolver pistols, twelve live ammunition, four cartridges, twenty-four bearing balls, knives, a cutlass, and a cash sum of N1,028,800.

These arrests, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, are part of a broader effort by the police to address the growing threat of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

Why Kano?

However, despite these efforts, the increasing frequency of kidnappings and related crimes in Kano has raised questions about the underlying factors driving criminal activities in the state.

To shed light on the situation, Legit.ng spoke with a top security risk management and intelligence specialist, and the managing director, Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, Dr. Kabiru Adamu who identified ten (10) factors contributing to Kano's attractiveness to criminals.

1. Poverty and Unemployment: “High poverty rates and limited job opportunities in Kano push some individuals toward criminal activities, including kidnapping, as a quick source of income.”

2. Economic Inequality: “Significant wealth gaps, coupled with a lack of social mobility, lead to feelings of disenfranchisement, motivating some to turn to crime out of frustration.”

3. Weak Social Support Systems: “A lack of adequate social services, such as education, healthcare, and housing, increases vulnerability, especially among the youth, who may resort to criminal activities for survival. This tendency is increased by the presence of active cult gangs and youth groups who engage in criminal activities and turf wars as well as control of organized crime activities including drugs.”

4. Corruption and Governance Issues: “Corruption within political and law enforcement structures hinders effective crime control. Criminals often exploit these gaps, knowing that they can act with impunity.”

5. Weak Law Enforcement: “Insufficient resources, understaffing, and lack of proper training within law enforcement agencies limit their ability to effectively tackle crime.”

6. Political Instability: “Election periods and political unrest can distract from anti-crime efforts, creating opportunities for criminal gangs to operate unchecked. Tied to this is the dispute over the emirship that has created institutional and structural deficiencies being exploited by criminals.”

7. Geography and Infrastructure Challenges: “The large, rural areas of Kano, combined with inadequate infrastructure, provide safe havens for criminals to hide and carry out illegal activities without easy detection by authorities.”

8. Rapid Urbanization and Migration: “Overcrowded urban areas, coupled with strained resources, lead to social instability, which can foster criminal behavior. The movement of people from rural to urban areas further exacerbates the strain on city infrastructure, making it harder to prevent or control crime.”

9. Cultural and Traditional Factors:

“In some areas, traditional power structures may inadvertently allow certain criminal behaviors to go unchecked. Cultural normalization of certain crimes, like ransom-driven kidnappings, can also contribute to their persistence.”

10. Weak Community Engagement: “Distrust between local communities and law enforcement agencies often leads to underreporting of crimes and a lack of cooperation with authorities. This gap allows criminal networks to thrive in areas where there is little community involvement in crime prevention efforts.”

Dr. Adamu, however stressed that allowing the current situation of rising criminality, including kidnapping, to fester in Kano has serious implications, both for the region and for Nigeria as a whole.

“These implications span social, economic, political, and security domains, and their long-term effects could be devastating if not addressed swiftly and comprehensively,” he explained.

While emphasizing on the need for the government, law enforcement, and communities to work together to address these challenges in order to secure a safer and more stable future for Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

He also notes that to halt the rising tide of criminality, a multifaceted approach is necessary, focusing on strengthening law enforcement, addressing socio-economic inequalities, fighting corruption, improving community engagement, and reforming the justice system.

Customs seizes $1.1 million hidden in Palm Dates in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had intercepted $1.1 million and 135,900 Saudi Riyals hidden in packs of palm dates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

The undeclared funds were discovered during a routine inspection of a passenger’s luggage, marking a significant breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to curb illicit financial activities.

