The Department of State Services (DSS) has taken over custody of an Islamic cleric and four other suspects detained for the murder of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsah Lawal, whom they allegedly met on Facebook.

This development was confirmed by lawyers representing the victim’s family while dismissing speculations that the suspects had been secretly transferred to Abuja.

Abdulrahman lured his young lover to his residence where he allegedly killed her for ritual purposes. Image: FB/Hafsah Lawal, Abdulrahman

Kwara student lured to death by Facebook lover

Legit.ng gathered that the case has been officially assigned to Honourable Justice H.O. Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court, with the 'mention date' set for April 15.

Hafsah Lawal was last seen on February 10, 2025, after receiving a phone call while attending a naming ceremony. Investigations later revealed that she had met the prime suspect, Abdulrahman Bello, through Facebook.

Police tracked her last known call, leading to Bello’s arrest at Offa Garage. Four other suspects, including an Islamic scholar, a businessman, a phone repairer, and a farmer, were also arrested and arraigned in connection to the murder.

Hafsoh's murder case gains momentum

Speaking on the further development in the case, Dr Ahmed Hussein Folorunsho, a legal representative in the case, addressed rumors about the suspects’ alleged transfer to Abuja by DSS.

DSS will now continue the investigation and prosecution of the suspects. Image: FB/Abdulrahman

Dr Ahmed emphasised that the law allows security agencies to take custody of suspected criminals after seeking court permission for further investigations.

He explained:

“People saying that the suspects have been taken to Abuja are spreading misinformation. According to legal provisions, if a case is in court, security agencies can apply for temporary custody to conduct further investigations. That was what happened here. The DSS officers followed due process, obtained court approval, and took the suspects from prison for further investigation. They were never taken out of Kwara State.”

He further clarified that the suspects were presented in court as required during the last sitting before the Magistrate Court and the delays in their arraignment at the High Court were due to the ongoing investigation.

Dr Ahmed added:

“What I know and I am sure of in this case is that security intelligence calls for further investigation in this matter and that was why they took the necessary application to court for the court to release them. And that was when the DSS officer went to the prison to pick them up. And as God we have it, they were produced in court(). Nobody takes them to Abuja as is being speculated. They did not take them from Ilorin, Kwara State capital. It is all lies that they were taken to Abuja.

“The further investigation ongoing is what is delaying their arraignment at the High Court. Though they have preferred charges at the High Court and I even heard that the High Court has given them a date. I heard that the High Court gave them the 15th of April for arraignment but subject to the conclusion and the completion of the ongoing further investigation,” Dr Ahmed added

Barrister Abdulmumim Yinka Ajia, a lawyer who represented the victim’s family before the formal taking over of the state ministry of justice also corroborated Dr Ahmed’s assertions.

He said:

“During the proceedings(before Magistrate Court), the 1st defendant, Abdulrahman Bello, requested to address the court. The court, in a magnanimous gesture, granted him the opportunity. The 1st defendant claimed that he was the only one responsible for the murder of Hafsah Lawal and that the other four defendants were innocent and should therefore be released.

“The court responded by stating that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, as the charge had already been preferred. The 1st defendant was advised to direct his statement to the judge at the High Court, which has the requisite jurisdiction to try the case. Consequently, the case was adjourned to the 20th of March 2025, for a report on whether the case had been assigned to a High court judge.

“Last week, the case was officially assigned to Honourable Justice H.O Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court and the court fixed 15th of April for mention of the case. Contrary to what is being circulated in the public domain, the 1st Defendant, Abdulrahman Bello, has not been whisked away to Abuja. He was, in fact, made available in court on March 20, 2025. The prosecution informed the court that they had complied with the ex parte order previously sought and granted.

“Additionally, the prosecution noted that further investigations are nearing completion and requested an adjournment to report back to the court, should new charges be brought.3

Legit.ng learned further that four of the five suspects, except the prime suspect, Abdulrahman Bello, were legally represented during the proceedings before the Magistrate Court.

“A.S. Oseni Esq for the 2nd and 4th defendants and J.J. Hussein Esq for the 5th defendant. Notably, no representation was made for the 1st defendant, Abdulrahman Bello,” Barrister Abdulmumim added.

Cleric shares how ‘Facebook lover’ died

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Bello, an Islamic cleric, who was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, for allegedly killing and dismembering the body of a lady, Hafsoh Lawal, whom he met via Facebook, had alleged that the lady died of asthma.

In an interrogation on Sunday, February 16, the 29-year-old suspect confessed that he dismembered Hafsoh's body in a bid to conceal the victim’s death.

