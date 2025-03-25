The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) warned against the unauthorised printing of NIN cards, labelling it a violation of the NIMC Act No. 23, 2007

Security agencies have been directed to apprehend offenders, as only the official General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC) is legally recognised

NIMC also announced plans to introduce an enhanced GMPC powered by AfriGO, combining identification with payment functionality

Abuja, Nigeria – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) raised concerns over the unauthorised printing of National Identification Number (NIN) cards by individuals, cyber cafés, and organisations.

In a statement issued on March 24, 2025, and signed by Dr. Kayode Adegoke, the Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC described the act as a violation of the NIMC Act No. 23, 2007.

The commission emphasised that only the legally recognised General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC) issued by NIMC is valid and cautioned the public against patronising fraudulent services.

Crackdown on illegal NIN card production

NIMC warned that security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute offenders involved in the illegal production and sale of NIN cards.

“The Commission has not authorized any individual or organization to print any NIN card as a replacement for the official NIMC General Multi-Purpose Card. This act is illegal and punishable under the law,” the statement read.

The commission urged Nigerians to stop using unauthorised NIN cards and confirmed that only the official NIN slip is valid for identification.

Plans to introduce enhanced general multi-purpose card

To meet the public's demand for a physical form of identification, NIMC announced that it had finalised plans to launch an improved General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC).

The new card, powered by AfriGO, a local payment platform, will serve as both an identity document and a payment card.

NIMC reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure and reliable identification solutions.

About NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is a Nigerian government agency responsible for managing and maintaining the country’s national identity database.

Established by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, the commission oversees the issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) and ensures the integrity of the identification system for public and private sector use.

Its mission includes fostering a reliable and secure identity ecosystem in Nigeria.

Website for changing NIN’s date of birth and name

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal. In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC on March 10, the commission emphasised that this caution was to ensure data security and integrity.

The agency reassured Nigerians that its self-service portal was secure and reliable and provided users with the convenience of updating their information from anywhere. The commission stressed that NIN modifications should only be done on SelfserviceModification.nimc.gov.ng and warned the public against using unauthorised websites.

Highlighting the benefits of the new portal, NIMC noted that the platform ensures data integrity while allowing Nigerians to modify their details without visiting an enrollment centre.

