As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Chief Executive Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State, and the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, to drive innovation and talent development in Nigeria’s engineering sector.

The collaboration saw MicCom introduce a range of initiatives, including research grants for students and faculty in the engineering departments of both institutions, internship opportunities, industry-led workshops, and technical seminars.

MicCom creates endowment fund

Additionally, the company has endowed awards for the best-graduating students overall while offering high-performing graduates potential job placements, reinforcing its commitment to bridging academia and industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Adubi, who also serves as the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), emphasized that MicCom’s partnership with these institutions is rooted in its corporate philosophy of giving back to society and fostering long-term industry growth.

"I hope and pray that this partnership yields immense value for all stakeholders and stands the test of time," she remarked.

Adubi has spent over a decade navigating the intricacies of Nigeria’s cable manufacturing industry, and through this experience, she has gained firsthand insights into the sector’s pressing challenges, particularly the disconnect between theoretical knowledge and practical application among engineering graduates.

"Earlier this year, we, at MicCom, began exploring ways the company could contribute meaningfully to the engineering profession.

Adubi raises concerns over student performance

We had observed a worrying trend—graduates excel in theoretical interviews but falter when faced with practical industry-related challenges. This revealed a significant gap between academia and industry—one that must be addressed.

“So, we’ve built it into our strategic plan, making it our CSR focus for the year. Not just for this year, we’ll continue with this into the foreseeable future, " she added.

Beyond fostering industry-academia synergy, Adubi is also championing STEM education for young girls, aiming to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria’s engineering and technology landscape.

Welcoming the partnership, OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, lauded the initiative as a game-changer for students and faculty.

Echoing this sentiment, Prof P.O. Olapegba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration (DVC Admin) at the University of Ibadan, described the partnership as a perfect alignment between academic excellence and industrial expertise.

The move to boost Nigeria’s economic growth

Meanwhile, MicCom is positioning itself for a new phase of growth with its recent expansion into high-voltage (HV) cable production. This strategic move is expected to boost Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and solidify MicCom’s standing as a dominant force in Africa’s cable and wire industry.

Founded in 1978, MicCom holds the distinction of being Nigeria’s first Indigenous cable manufacturing company as well as the only one with the triple ISO certification – ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) and 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System).

Over the decades, it has built a reputation for producing high-quality cables and wires, catering to both domestic and international markets while maintaining a strong presence across West Africa.

MicCom to begin high-voltage cable production

Legit.ng earlier reported that MicCom Cables and Wires, Nigeria's first indigenous cable manufacturing company, has announced plans to diversify its product portfolio with the production of High Voltage (HV) cables and other advanced cable products.

This ambitious move aims to address gaps in local energy infrastructure and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global energy manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the 13th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Bukola Adubi, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), shared details of the project.

