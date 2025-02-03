Just In: Tinubu Swears in 29 New Important Appointees, Others, Full List Emerges
President Bola Tinubu has administered the oath of office to eight permanent secretaries on Monday, February 3
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
- Also, the president inaugurated 21 commissioners for the RMAFC, one each for the FCC and NPC on the same day
- The event was held at the presidential villa before the commencement of the first FEC meeting in 2025
President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated eight new permanent secretaries on Monday, February 3. The president similarly administered the oath of office to 21 commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
The inauguration ceremony took place at the presidential villa in Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2025.
Tinubu administered the oath of office to the permanent secretaries in two batches of four each. The event was anchored by, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the director of media media to the office pf the president. He read the citation of the new appointees.
List of new permanent secretaries
Below is the list of the permanent secretaries:
|S/N
|Names
|States
|1
|Onwusoro Ihemelandu
|Abia State
|2
|Ndiomu Philip
|Bayelsa State
|3
|Anuma Nlia
|Ebonyi State
|4
|Ogbodo Nnam
|Enugu State
|5
|Kalba Usman
|Gombe State
|6
|Usman Aminu
|Kebbi State
|7
|Oyekunle Nwakuso
|Rivers State
|8
|Nadungu Gagare
|Kaduna State
Full list of RMAFC Commissioners
Also on Monday, President Tinubu administered the oath of office to the newly appointed 21 federal commissioners of the RMAFC. The Senate in August 2024, approved the nomination of the RMAFC commissioners.
|S/N
|Names
|State
|1
|Linda Oti
|Abia
|2
|Akpan Effiong
|Akwa Ibom
|3
|Enefe Ekene
|Anambra
|4
|Prof. Steve Ugba
|Benue
|5
|Chief Eyonsa
|Cross River
|6
|Aruviere Egharhevwe
|Delta
|7
|Nduka Awuregu
|Ebonyi
|8
|Victor Eboigbe
|Edo
|9
|Wumi Ogunlola
|Ekiti
|10
|Ozo Obodougo
|Enugu
|11
|Kabir Mashi
|Katsina
|12
|Adamu Fanda
|Kano
|13
|Dr. Kunle Wright
|Lagos
|14
|Aliyu Abdulkadir
|Nasarawa
|15
|Bako Shetima
|Niger
|16
|Nathaniel Adejutelegan
|Ondo
|17
|Saad Ibrahim
|Plateau
|18
|Modu-Aji Juluri
|Yobe
|19
|Bello Garba
|Zamfara
|20
|Mohammed Usman
|Gombe
Tinubu swore in commissioners for FCC, NPC
This was done alongside the inauguration of the federal commissioner for the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and a member of the National Population Commission (NPC).
Hon. Kayode Oladele, the former chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Financial Crimes, also took the oath of office as the FCC member representing Ogun state, while Olukemi Victoria Iyantan (Ondo) was inaugurated as NPC commissioner.
Amaechi tackles Tinubu's administration
Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, has questioned the preparedness of President Bola Tinubu on the removal of the fuel subsidy, adding that he would have handled it better if he was elected president.
Amaechi said that it was unavoidable for any president not to remove the fuel subsidy but stressed that he would have done it differently. He also emphasised the need for job creation and social housing as alternatives to cushion the effect.
Amaechi contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 but lost to President Tinubu. The former minister commented while speaking on the second day of the democracy conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, January 28.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng