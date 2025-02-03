Global site navigation

Just In: Tinubu Swears in 29 New Important Appointees, Others, Full List Emerges
Nigeria

Just In: Tinubu Swears in 29 New Important Appointees, Others, Full List Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf 3 min read

President Bola Tinubu has administered the oath of office to eight permanent secretaries on Monday, February 3

  • Also, the president inaugurated 21 commissioners for the RMAFC, one each for the FCC and NPC on the same day
  • The event was held at the presidential villa before the commencement of the first FEC meeting in 2025

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated eight new permanent secretaries on Monday, February 3. The president similarly administered the oath of office to 21 commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The inauguration ceremony took place at the presidential villa in Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in new permanent secretaries, RMAFC Commissioners and Commissioners for NPC and FCC.
President Bola Tinubu has swore-in in new commissioners for RMAFC, FCC and NPC Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Tinubu administered the oath of office to the permanent secretaries in two batches of four each. The event was anchored by, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the director of media media to the office pf the president. He read the citation of the new appointees.

List of new permanent secretaries

Below is the list of the permanent secretaries:

S/NNamesStates
1Onwusoro IhemelanduAbia State
2Ndiomu PhilipBayelsa State
3Anuma NliaEbonyi State
4 Ogbodo NnamEnugu State
5Kalba UsmanGombe State
6Usman AminuKebbi State
7Oyekunle NwakusoRivers State
8Nadungu GagareKaduna State

Full list of RMAFC Commissioners

Also on Monday, President Tinubu administered the oath of office to the newly appointed 21 federal commissioners of the RMAFC. The Senate in August 2024, approved the nomination of the RMAFC commissioners.

S/NNames State
1Linda OtiAbia
2Akpan EffiongAkwa Ibom
3Enefe EkeneAnambra
4Prof. Steve UgbaBenue
5Chief EyonsaCross River
6Aruviere EgharhevweDelta
7Nduka AwureguEbonyi
8Victor EboigbeEdo
9Wumi OgunlolaEkiti
10Ozo ObodougoEnugu
11 Kabir MashiKatsina
12Adamu FandaKano
13Dr. Kunle WrightLagos
14Aliyu AbdulkadirNasarawa
15Bako ShetimaNiger
16Nathaniel AdejuteleganOndo
17Saad IbrahimPlateau
18Modu-Aji JuluriYobe
19Bello GarbaZamfara
20 Mohammed UsmanGombe

Tinubu swore in commissioners for FCC, NPC

This was done alongside the inauguration of the federal commissioner for the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and a member of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Hon. Kayode Oladele, the former chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Financial Crimes, also took the oath of office as the FCC member representing Ogun state, while Olukemi Victoria Iyantan (Ondo) was inaugurated as NPC commissioner.

Amaechi tackles Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, has questioned the preparedness of President Bola Tinubu on the removal of the fuel subsidy, adding that he would have handled it better if he was elected president.

Amaechi said that it was unavoidable for any president not to remove the fuel subsidy but stressed that he would have done it differently. He also emphasised the need for job creation and social housing as alternatives to cushion the effect.

Amaechi contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 but lost to President Tinubu. The former minister commented while speaking on the second day of the democracy conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, January 28.

Source: Legit.ng

