President Bola Tinubu has administered the oath of office to eight permanent secretaries on Monday, February 3

Also, the president inaugurated 21 commissioners for the RMAFC, one each for the FCC and NPC on the same day

The event was held at the presidential villa before the commencement of the first FEC meeting in 2025

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated eight new permanent secretaries on Monday, February 3. The president similarly administered the oath of office to 21 commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The inauguration ceremony took place at the presidential villa in Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2025.

Tinubu administered the oath of office to the permanent secretaries in two batches of four each. The event was anchored by, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the director of media media to the office pf the president. He read the citation of the new appointees.

List of new permanent secretaries

Below is the list of the permanent secretaries:

S/N Names States 1 Onwusoro Ihemelandu Abia State 2 Ndiomu Philip Bayelsa State 3 Anuma Nlia Ebonyi State 4 Ogbodo Nnam Enugu State 5 Kalba Usman Gombe State 6 Usman Aminu Kebbi State 7 Oyekunle Nwakuso Rivers State 8 Nadungu Gagare Kaduna State

Full list of RMAFC Commissioners

Also on Monday, President Tinubu administered the oath of office to the newly appointed 21 federal commissioners of the RMAFC. The Senate in August 2024, approved the nomination of the RMAFC commissioners.

S/N Names State 1 Linda Oti Abia 2 Akpan Effiong Akwa Ibom 3 Enefe Ekene Anambra 4 Prof. Steve Ugba Benue 5 Chief Eyonsa Cross River 6 Aruviere Egharhevwe Delta 7 Nduka Awuregu Ebonyi 8 Victor Eboigbe Edo 9 Wumi Ogunlola Ekiti 10 Ozo Obodougo Enugu 11 Kabir Mashi Katsina 12 Adamu Fanda Kano 13 Dr. Kunle Wright Lagos 14 Aliyu Abdulkadir Nasarawa 15 Bako Shetima Niger 16 Nathaniel Adejutelegan Ondo 17 Saad Ibrahim Plateau 18 Modu-Aji Juluri Yobe 19 Bello Garba Zamfara 20 Mohammed Usman Gombe

Tinubu swore in commissioners for FCC, NPC

This was done alongside the inauguration of the federal commissioner for the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and a member of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Hon. Kayode Oladele, the former chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Financial Crimes, also took the oath of office as the FCC member representing Ogun state, while Olukemi Victoria Iyantan (Ondo) was inaugurated as NPC commissioner.

