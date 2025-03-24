The Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI) has accused the Benue State Government of allocating ₦500 million to influence NJC proceedings regarding the removal of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have been urged to probe an alleged allocation of N500 million by the Benue State Government to bribe the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The call was made by the Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI), which also condemned the prolonged strike action embarked upon by the Benue State Judiciary since December 2024 due to the government’s failure to implement the new ₦75,000 minimum wage for judiciary staff.

Allegations of Bribery and Influence Peddling

CJI Convener, Mr. Solomon Adodo, addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, alleged that some appointees of the Benue State Government allocated over ₦500 million to influence NJC proceedings concerning the removal of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Honorable Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

According to Adodo, a significant portion of the funds was allegedly funneled through three state officials who have been making frequent trips to Abuja in an attempt to compromise NJC officials.

“We have credible information that certain government functionaries in Benue have been attempting to bribe NJC officials with over ₦500 million. This is a desperate move to manipulate the judicial process and undermine the rule of law,” Adodo stated.

Judiciary Must Remain Independent

The CJI insisted that the actions of the government functionaries highlight a disturbing disregard for the independence of the judiciary, which is a cornerstone of democracy.

“It is shameful that rather than focus on improving governance, the Benue State Government has allegedly engaged in acts that compromise judicial independence. An independent judiciary must be safeguarded from any form of political interference,” the CJI convener asserted.

The group further claimed that some NJC members rejected the alleged bribe, reinforcing the integrity of the judicial system.

“We commend those principled members of the NJC who refused to be compromised. Their steadfast commitment to justice restores public confidence in our judicial system,” Adodo added.

Call for Immediate Action

The CJI also criticized the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia for allowing the state’s judiciary to remain in paralysis due to the ongoing strike.

“Governor Alia’s administration has failed to address the legitimate concerns of judiciary workers. This further proves the administration’s inexperience in governance and public service,” the group argued.

The Centre called on anti-corruption agencies to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged misappropriation of ₦500 million.

“We urge the EFCC and ICPC to investigate these allegations and bring those responsible to justice. Public funds must not be used to subvert democracy,” Adodo emphasized.

Additionally, the CJI urged the NJC to stand firm against external pressures and ensure that any proceedings concerning judicial officers remain impartial and constitutionally guided.

“The NJC must remain unwavering in its duty to uphold justice and protect the judiciary from undue influence,” the statement concluded.

Source: Legit.ng