The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested an Indian lady, Ms. Neetu Neetu for drug trafficking

Neetu was arrested with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the Indian woman was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A 42-year-old Indian lady, Ms. Neetu Neetu, has been arrested with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano state.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recovered the class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilograms from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search.

NDLEA arrests Indian woman with heroin packaged as chocolate at Kano airport Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

The Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Neetu was arrested following a processed credible intelligence, during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on Friday 14th March 2025.

Babafemi made this known in a statement issued via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Babafemi said Neetu’s arrest signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white ladies and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders.

In his immediate reaction to Neetu's arrest, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) said vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated the attempts with modern technological tools and proactive intelligence.

Legit.ng earlier reported that NDLEA operatives intercepted illicit consignments at logistics firms and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja in Lagos state.

Illicit drugs like Cocaine, Tramadol, Loud, Molly, and others were concealed in prayer beads, packs of board games, and female clothes in the USA, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and UAE.

Babafemi narrated how the suspects were arrested by the officers on different days.

Legit.ng also reported that the NDLEA uncovered a shipment of cannabis-infused candies intended for sale in a children's store in Lagos.

The dangerous candies, imported and branded as sweet treats for children, contained a potent strain of cannabis, raising serious concerns about the safety of children’s snacks.

The agency has urged parents to stay vigilant in monitoring their children’s snacks to ensure their safety.

NDLEA arrests Thai Lady with boxes of illicit drug consignments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives arrested a Thai lady, Ms. Pattaphi Wimonnat for drug trafficking.

The 24-year-old Thai lady was arrested for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja in Lagos.

Babafemi shared more details about the arrest and other operations

