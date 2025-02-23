Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Thai lady, Ms. Pattaphi Wimonnat

The 24-year-old Thai lady was arrested for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja in Lagos

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared more details about the arrest and other operations

Ikeja, Lagos - A 24-year-old Thai lady, Ms. Pattaphi Wimonnat, has been arrested for attempting to smuggle 43 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 46.60 kilograms into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja in Lagos state.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Wimonnat after discovering the illicit consignment in her boxes.

NDLEA says the Thai lady says she was promised $3,000 upon successful delivery of the illicit drug consignment. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the Thai land was arrested on Thursday, February 20, 2025, during the inward clearance of passengers on a Qatar Airways flight from Thailand via Doha, Qatar.

Babafemi said the suspect confessed that she was a hired drug trafficker.

According to Babafemi, the suspect said the drug cartel promised to pay her $3,000 upon successful delivery of the illicit drug consignment in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued at the NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, and shared via the agency’s X handle, @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives later traced the mastermind of the shipment, Samuel Bitris, to his Exodus Estate, Ajah, Lagos home where he was arrested.

The NDLEA spokesperson also said three suspects - a freight agent and two dispatch riders were initially arrested in connection with the seizure of 68 parcels of Ghanaian Loud with a total weight of 42.2kg concealed in walls of crated cartons to London, UK, through the export shed of the Lagos airport.

NDLEA operatives arrest the mastermind of the shipment, Samuel Bitris, at his Exodus Estate, Ajah, Lagos home. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA operatives also intercepted 49 cartons containing 49,000 pills of Tamol, a brand of tramadol 225mg in a 40ft container at the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, Rivers state.

The drugs were intercepted during a joint examination of the shipment with men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies on Thursday, February 20.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 59-year-old businessman, Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, was arrested for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

NDLEA said Igbokwe was taken for excretion observation after a body scan revealed illicit drugs in his system.

Babafemi narrated how Igbokwe was later to LASUTH for surgery to extract 57 wraps of cocaine stuck in his stomach.

NDLEA forces drug baron to excrete 125 wraps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two drug traffickers were arrested at Port Harcourt and Lagos airports while attempting to smuggle 125 wraps of heroin into Nigeria.

One suspect, using both Nigerian and Sierra Leonean identities, was caught in Port Harcourt with 62 wraps of heroin, while another suspect arriving from Madagascar excreted 63 wraps in Lagos.

NDLEA also seized large quantities of tramadol, Loud, and Colorado across multiple states, with arrests in Kano, Kogi, and Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng