National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have intercepted illicit consignments at logistics firms and the Lagos airport

Illicit drugs like Cocaine, Tramadol, Loud, Molly, and others concealed in prayer beads, packs of board games, and female clothes to the USA, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and UAE

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the suspects were arrested by the officers on different days

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 43-year-old businesswoman, Jakpor Egware May with 190 parcels of tramadol 225mg and another parcel of skunk.

The illicit drugs were recovered from her luggage at the Gate ‘C’ departure hall of the Lagos airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy on Saturday 8th March 2025.

Jakpor claimed that she bought the drugs herself, intending to resell them in Italy.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 16, 2025, via the agency’s X handle @ndlea_nigeria

Babafemi said a 60-year-old suspect, Yahaya Fatai Ayinla, was also arrested on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, while attempting to ship a cargo containing cloths used to conceal 400 grams of skunk going to New York, USA.

The NDLEA operatives also intercepted shipments of 230 grams of cocaine concealed in prayer beads, soles of locally made shoes, and packs of board games heading to Saudi Arabia, Poland, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) between Monday 10th and Wednesday 12th March.

In a similar incident, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, frustrated drug traffickers’ efforts at some logistics companies in Lagos.

The drug dealers planned to export over two kilograms of Loud, Molly, Tramadol 365mg, 225mg hidden in Vitamin C bottles, and female clothes to the United States.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NDLEA uncovered a shipment of cannabis-infused candies intended for sale in a children's store in Lagos.

The dangerous candies, imported and branded as sweet treats for children, contained a potent strain of cannabis, raising serious concerns about the safety of children’s snacks.

The NDLEA urged parents to stay vigilant in monitoring their children’s snacks to ensure their safety.

Legit.ng also reported that a 59-year-old Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff was arrested for allegedly leading an international drug trafficking network linked to N1.4 billion worth of illicit drugs.

Ogbonnaya was accused of coordinating major drug shipments from Nigeria to South Korea, laundering proceeds through electronics imports, and recruiting couriers across Africa.

NDLEA arrests Thai lady with drug consignments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old Thai lady, Ms. Pattaphi Wimonnat, was arrested for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared more details about the arrest and other operations.

