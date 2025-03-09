The NDLEA uncovered a shipment of cannabis-infused candies intended for sale in a children's store in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria – In a recent operation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) uncovered a shipment of cannabis-infused candies intended for sale in a children’s store in Lagos.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a March 9 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), accompanied by photos and a video.

The candies, which were imported and branded as sweet treats for children, were found to contain a potent strain of cannabis, raising serious concerns about the safety of children’s snacks.

Details of the seizure

Babafemi wrote: “Narco-trends: One of the latest seizures by #ndlea_nigeria officers is candies confirmed to contain a strong strain of cannabis. The importer shipped them in for sale in his kiddies’ shop in Lagos, where he sells children’s items, making it seem as though school kids were the target.”

The discovery has prompted the NDLEA to issue a warning to parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s snacks.

Call for parental vigilance

Babafemi urged parents to stay alert to the sweets and snacks their children take to school or bring home.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that children’s snacks are safe and free from harmful substances.

The NDLEA continues to work diligently to prevent the distribution of dangerous substances and protect the well-being of children in Nigeria.

Canabis shipment in Nigeria

Cannabis has a long and complex history in Nigeria. The Nigerian government has implemented various laws and decrees to control cannabis use and cultivation, including the 1935 Dangerous Drugs Act and the Indian Hemp Decree of 1966.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced its readiness to combat drug trafficking and ensure public safety by intercepting and seizing illegal cannabis shipments. The agency's efforts have led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of large quantities of cannabis and other illegal substances across the country.

About NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is a federal law enforcement agency in Nigeria, established by Decree Number 48 of 1989. The agency operates under the Federal Ministry of Justice and is tasked with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs.

The NDLEA is present at international airports, seaports, and border crossings, and targets the leaders of narcotics and money laundering organizations. Over the years, the NDLEA has played a crucial role in combating drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria, seizing large quantities of illicit drugs and arresting numerous offenders.

