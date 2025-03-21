Don’t Cross the Line – AGF Fagbemi Sends Warning to Other States

AGF Lateef Fagbemi warned state governments against actions that threaten national security

He defended President Tinubu’s emergency declaration in Rivers State, citing legal and security justifications to protect critical infrastructure

Fagbemi emphasized the federal government’s readiness to take decisive action against any state undermining national stability

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has issued a strong caution to state governments, urging them to refrain from actions that could jeopardize national security and stability.

His warning comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, which recently led President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Fubara complicit in pipeline explosions - AGF

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Fagbemi accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of allegedly encouraging militant groups to disrupt oil pipelines in the state.

The AGF argued that even if Governor Fubara did not directly order the attacks, his failure to condemn the militants’ actions made him complicit.

“We are in a democracy. The governor was seen telegraphing militants, suggesting he would let them know when to act. Even if that was misinterpreted, did he disown them? No. A week later, pipelines were vandalized,” Fagbemi stated.

The AGF emphasized that the Rivers State emergency should serve as a warning to other states, suggesting that stricter sanctions could be imposed if similar unrest arises elsewhere.

“This is a clear signal that the government will not hesitate to take firm measures to protect national stability,” he warned.

Tinubu acted on S'Court verdicts - AGF

Fagbemi stressed the critical role of Nigeria’s oil sector in the nation’s economy, warning that attacks on such infrastructure pose a threat not only to Rivers State but to the entire country.

He defended President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency, citing the Supreme Court’s judgment as the legal foundation for the move. According to Fagbemi, the declaration was essential to safeguard national assets and restore effective governance in Rivers State.

“The governor and the state house of assembly members had to be suspended because they failed to ensure a conducive atmosphere for governance,” he explained, addressing criticisms that the federal government acted too hastily.

The AGF also highlighted the gravity of the situation in Rivers State, noting that extraordinary measures were necessary to address the crisis.

He pointed out that the National Assembly holds the authority to either endorse or reject the president’s decision, requiring a two-thirds majority to overturn it.

Soldiers, tanks move into Fubara’s Rivers govt house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed Nigerian soldiers with their Armoured Personnel Carrier took over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt.

The troops stormed the premises of the Rivers Government House around 9pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

This was after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Fubara and the state house of assembly for six months.

Tinubu suspends Fubara, Deputy for 6 months

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had announced a dramatic escalation in Nigeria’s political crisis on Tuesday, March 18, as he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The decision, broadcast this evening, marks a significant intervention in the ongoing political turmoil that has gripped the oil-rich state.

The announcement follows months of escalating tensions between Governor Fubara and key political figures, including former Governor Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

