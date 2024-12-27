The mother of the former Queen of Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola has appealed to Nigerians to help her after her daughter was remanded in Agodi prison, over the stampede that led to the death of about 35 minors in Ibadan

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the sad mother stated that Naomi collapsed while in police custody, while also asserting that her daughter was innocent of the murder accusation against her

Naomi alongside Agidigbo FM owner, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the principal of Islamic School, Bashorun, Abdullahi Fasasi, were recently arraigned in court and remanded in prison

Ibadan, Oyo state - Funmilayo Ogunseyi, the mother of the former Queen of Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, has said her daughter fainted while in the custody of security operatives in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Legit.ng recalls that Silekunola was one of three persons brought before the Iyaganku Magistrate Court in Ibadan in connection with the fatal stampede that killed over 30 children recently.

The court has since ordered the detention of the accused individuals in prison on allegations of conspiracy, negligent conduct causing damage, and failing to provide proper security and medical services for the ill-fated funfair event.

'Temper justice with mercy' - Naomi's mother

In a now-viral video posted on the official Facebook page of the former queen, a distraught Ogunseyi begged for forgiveness, claiming that her daughter’s goals were only humanitarian. According to her, when her daughter collapsed in police custody, she was worried and cried to God.

She said:

“My daughter fainted in prison. She fainted, and I began shouting onto God. Who did I offend? I don’t trespass. My daughter is my friend. Please help me, Nigerians. I am in trouble. God, please help me. We know nothing about this tragedy. She went to the police station herself to report the matter, but they detained her despite that she was ill.”

She continued:

“Please help me reach out to the president, Bola Tinubu. Help me speak with all the big people in Nigeria who can help my daughter. Naomi is not violent, but they imprisoned her.”

Watch the video below:

Cleric defends Ooni’s ex-wife, Agidigbo FM owner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a cleric, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, came to the defence of Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM, and Prophetess Naomi, both currently in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Agodi Ibadan.

Prophet Alo, renowned leader of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, described the duo as kind-hearted individuals dedicated to supporting underprivileged children.

