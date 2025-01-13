Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ibadan, Oyo state - An Oyo state high court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday, January 13, granted bail to Silekunola Naomi, Oriyomi Hazmat, and Abdulahi Fasasi over a deadly stampede incident.

As reported by The Nation, Justice K. B. Olawoyin gave the ruling following a bail application filed by the counsels of the trio.

Naomi is the ex-queen of Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, while Hamzat is a popular media entrepreneur in Ibadan. Fasasi is the embattled principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan. All three individuals were prosecuted due to the death of many children during a charity programme organised by Naomi.

The judge gave five conditions for the bail to include: N10 million and two sureties who must submit landed documents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The other conditions are that the applicant must deposit their international passport with the court and they are barred from granting any form of interview during the time the case is active.

