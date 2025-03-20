The National Judicial Council dismissed claims that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has been released and repatriated to Kenya, calling the reports false

The NJC clarified that Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun never issued a ruling or directive for Kanu’s release, nor presided over any case involving him.

Kanu’s Trial Continues: Kanu remains in DSS custody on terrorism charges, with his trial set to resume on March 21 before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has dismissed reports suggesting that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been released and sent back to Kenya.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 20, in Abuja, NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe, described the claims as false and baseless.

Has IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Been Released and Repatriated Back to Kenya? NJC Breaks Silence

The council clarified that no such directive had been issued by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

NJC debunks court ruling claims

The NJC emphasized that while some reports attributed Kanu’s supposed release to a court ruling by the CJN, there was no legal judgment or directive backing the claim.

“The council wishes to state that the reports making rounds are completely unfounded. There has been no court ruling or official pronouncement from the Hon. CJN regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s release or repatriation to Kenya,” the statement read.

The judicial body also clarified that Justice Kekere-Ekun had never presided over any case related to Kanu at the Supreme Court, nor had she issued any formal communication apologizing to the Kenyan government over his arrest and extradition.

Kanu’s legal battle continues

Kanu remains in custody as he faces terrorism-related charges filed by the Federal Government. His legal journey began with his initial arrest in 2015 upon returning to Nigeria from the UK.

He was granted bail in 2017 due to health concerns but later fled the country.

Following his re-arrest in Kenya in 2021 and subsequent extradition, he has remained in detention under the Department of State Services (DSS).

His case, which had been delayed due to his request for a new trial judge, is scheduled to resume on Friday, March 21, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Public urged to disregard fake reports

The NJC advised Nigerians to ignore misinformation about Kanu’s case, urging the media to verify details before spreading unverified claims.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to upholding judicial integrity and ensuring that legal matters are handled transparently.

With growing public interest in Kanu’s case, the NJC’s statement aims to set the record straight and prevent the spread of misleading information.

