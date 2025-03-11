Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, March 11, uncovered Chinmark Homes and Shelters Limited and 57 other "fraudulent companies" operating as illegal investment schemes, "defrauding Nigerians of their hard-earned money".

Legit.ng reports that Chinmark Homes and Shelters Limited is owned by Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, a prominent Nigerian 'businessman'.

According to the anti-graft body, its latest decision is in line with its commitment to sanitise the financial space of Nigeria and offer citizens willing to invest adequate and reliable information. Hence, the EFCC alerted Nigerians on the operations of 58 companies it said are posturing as investing entities and defrauding innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

The EFCC stated that the companies are neither registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nor the Security Exchange Commission (SEC).

Against this backdrop, the EFCC disclosed that it has charged many of the companies to court, with five of them convicted, another five pleaded guilty but awaiting review of facts while the rest are pending arraignment.

The names of the "illegally operating companies"Agribusiness can be found below:

Chinmark Homes and Shelters Limited Wales Kingdom Capital Bethseida Group of Companies AQM Capital Limited Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited Brickwall Global Investment Limited Farmforte Limited and Agro Partnership Tech Green Eagles Agricbusiness Solution Limited Richfield Multiconcepts Limited Forte Asset Management Limited Biss Networks Nigeria Limited, S Mobile Netzone Limited, Pristine Mobile Network Letsfarm Integrated Services Bara Finance and Investment Limited Vicampro Farms Limited Brooks Network Limited Gas Station Supply Services Limited Brass and Books Limited Annexation Biz Concept and Maitanbuwal Global Venturescrowdyvest Limited Crowdyvest Limited Jadek Agro Connect Limited Adeeva Capital Limited Oxford International Group and Oxford Gold Integrated Skapomah Global Limited MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited TRJ Company Limited Farm4Me Agriculture Limited Quintessential Investment Company Adeprinz Global Enterprises Rockstar Establishment Limited SU Global Investment Citi Trust Funding PLC Farm Buddy Eatrich 369 Farms and Food Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited Farm Sponsors Limited Cititrust Credit Limited Farmfunded Agroservices Limited Adamakin Investment and Works Limited Cititrust Holding PLC Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited Emerald Farms and Consultant Limited Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited Farm 360 and Agriculture Company Requid Technologies Limited West Agro Agriculture and Food Processing Limited NISL Ventures Limited and Estate of Laolu Martins XY Connect Investment Limited River Branch Unique Investment Limited Hallmark Capital Limited CJC Markets Limited Crowd One Investment Farmkart Foods Limited KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited Holibiz Finance Limited Ifeanyi Okpe Oil and Gas Services Servapps Nigeria Limited Barrick Gold Mining Company 360 Agric Partners Limited

The EFCC assured Nigerians of its vigilance and proactive monitoring of every entity and player in the nation’s economic space. This, it said, is important, to "safeguard the public from opportunistic and predatory operators and use the instrumentality of its anti-corruption mandate to stimulate growth in the economy".

EFCC arrests former governor, Udom Emmanuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, was arrested by EFCC operatives over an alleged N700 billion fraud.

Sources noted that Emmanuel was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

