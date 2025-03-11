Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: EFCC Exposes Chinmark, 57 Other Ponzi Schemes Targeting Nigerians, Full List Emerges
Nigeria

Breaking: EFCC Exposes Chinmark, 57 Other Ponzi Schemes Targeting Nigerians, Full List Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, March 11, uncovered Chinmark Homes and Shelters Limited and 57 other "fraudulent companies" operating as illegal investment schemes, "defrauding Nigerians of their hard-earned money".

Legit.ng reports that Chinmark Homes and Shelters Limited is owned by Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, a prominent Nigerian 'businessman'.

According to the anti-graft body, its latest decision is in line with its commitment to sanitise the financial space of Nigeria and offer citizens willing to invest adequate and reliable information. Hence, the EFCC alerted Nigerians on the operations of 58 companies it said are posturing as investing entities and defrauding innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

The EFCC stated that the companies are neither registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nor the Security Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read also

Another investor acquires 20% ownership in Port Harcourt refinery

Against this backdrop, the EFCC disclosed that it has charged many of the companies to court, with five of them convicted, another five pleaded guilty but awaiting review of facts while the rest are pending arraignment.

The names of the "illegally operating companies"Agribusiness can be found below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

  1. Chinmark Homes and Shelters Limited
  2. Wales Kingdom Capital
  3. Bethseida Group of Companies
  4. AQM Capital Limited
  5. Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited
  6. Brickwall Global Investment Limited
  7. Farmforte Limited and Agro Partnership Tech
  8. Green Eagles Agricbusiness Solution Limited
  9. Richfield Multiconcepts Limited
  10. Forte Asset Management Limited
  11. Biss Networks Nigeria Limited, S Mobile Netzone Limited, Pristine Mobile Network
  12. Letsfarm Integrated Services
  13. Bara Finance and Investment Limited
  14. Vicampro Farms Limited
  15. Brooks Network Limited
  16. Gas Station Supply Services Limited
  17. Brass and Books Limited
  18. Annexation Biz Concept and Maitanbuwal Global Venturescrowdyvest Limited
  19. Crowdyvest Limited
  20. Jadek Agro Connect Limited
  21. Adeeva Capital Limited
  22. Oxford International Group and Oxford Gold Integrated
  23. Skapomah Global Limited
  24. MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited
  25. TRJ Company Limited
  26. Farm4Me Agriculture Limited
  27. Quintessential Investment Company
  28. Adeprinz Global Enterprises
  29. Rockstar Establishment Limited
  30. SU Global Investment
  31. Citi Trust Funding PLC
  32. Farm Buddy
  33. Eatrich 369 Farms and Food
  34. Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited
  35. Farm Sponsors Limited
  36. Cititrust Credit Limited
  37. Farmfunded Agroservices Limited
  38. Adamakin Investment and Works Limited
  39. Cititrust Holding PLC
  40. Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited
  41. Emerald Farms and Consultant Limited
  42. Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited
  43. Farm 360 and Agriculture Company
  44. Requid Technologies Limited
  45. West Agro Agriculture and Food Processing Limited
  46. NISL Ventures Limited and Estate of Laolu Martins
  47. XY Connect Investment Limited
  48. River Branch Unique Investment Limited
  49. Hallmark Capital Limited
  50. CJC Markets Limited
  51. Crowd One Investment
  52. Farmkart Foods Limited
  53. KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited
  54. Holibiz Finance Limited
  55. Ifeanyi Okpe Oil and Gas Services
  56. Servapps Nigeria Limited
  57. Barrick Gold Mining Company
  58. 360 Agric Partners Limited

Read also

SEC warns of illegal investment schemes, announces names to avoid

The EFCC assured Nigerians of its vigilance and proactive monitoring of every entity and player in the nation’s economic space. This, it said, is important, to "safeguard the public from opportunistic and predatory operators and use the instrumentality of its anti-corruption mandate to stimulate growth in the economy".

EFCC arrests former governor, Udom Emmanuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, was arrested by EFCC operatives over an alleged N700 billion fraud.

Sources noted that Emmanuel was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: