Benin City, Edo state—Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a. Ebo Stone), the suspended coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT).

The officers of the anti-graft agency arrested Okungbowa on Monday, March 17, 2025, for alleged naira abuse.

Okungbowa was seen in a viral video spraying and mutilating the Naira at a bar on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The EFCC made this known in a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Monday, 17, 2025 via its X handle @officialEFCC.

According to the statement, EFCC disclosed that Okungbowa will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

“The EFCC has arrested Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone) for alleged naira abuse.

“Okungbowa, who until recently was the coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team, PSRT, now suspended by the State Government, was arrested owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar on March 9, 2025.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”

Nigerians react as EFCC arrests top Edo official

@nexteraner

"Great job.. i petition someone at the Benin zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission almost a month+ now ... I haven't heard from them."

@tonaiwu

"Nobody is above the law! Be humble, even if the governor is your father!"

@bigpapafav

"Nice job EFCC I hope now nobody will doubt your commitment in upholding justice and fairness."

@IsaacOdinakach1

"I commend @officialEFCC for this, pls kindly carry out impartial investigation into this matter 🙏. We concerned citizens are watching 🦅"

@EricssonOnuorah

"This is a serious shameless act of idleness and Joblessness in your offices. Track Yahoo boys, good one, track Thieving Politicians & Public office holders to recover looted funds, good one indeed but not Hypocrisy that doesn't stop the country from not moving forward!"

@EngrDonLummy

@officialEFCC you are still yet to bring the okoya children to justice...seems you people have collect the bag?"

@AzeezBamiro

"The Okoya boys are home chilling.

"Laws are like spiders' webs which, if anything small falls into them they ensnare it, but large things break through and escape..."

EFCC arrests Edo accountant general, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC operatives arrested the Edo state Accountant General, Julius O. Anelu and four other officials on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

EFCC Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate arrested the five officials who are signatories to the state government accounts.

A source said the EFCC intend to keep the arrested officials till November 12, when the tenure of the outgoing government would end

