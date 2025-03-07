The Nigeria's foremost anti-graft agency EFCC took advantage of the coincidence of a Friday inside Ramadan to preach its fundamental mission

Nigeria’s foremost anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has leveraged the significance of a Friday in Ramadan to reinforce its core mission of fighting corruption.

In a campaign that sparked widespread reactions, the agency cited a verse from the Quran to caution against embezzlement and unethical financial practices.

EFCC preaches mission with Quran verse

In a post shared on its official platforms, the EFCC referenced Quran 4:29, which states:

“O believers! Do not consume your wealth among yourselves illegally, but rather trade with it by mutual consent...”

The message was accompanied by an illustration of a hand grabbing money, with an open Quran placed nearby, symbolizing the spiritual and moral weight of financial integrity.

EFCC leverages significance of Friday in Ramadan

The timing of the campaign appeared deliberate, as Fridays hold great significance in Islam, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims focus on self-discipline, reflection, and righteousness.

By using a Quranic verse to spread its anti-corruption message, the EFCC sought to appeal directly to religious and ethical values, reinforcing the idea that corruption is not just a legal offense but also a moral failing.

The EFCC boss recently said that Nigerians would weep if they know the depth of corruption in the country.

Nigerians react to unusual EFCC campaign

Many Nigerians reacted to the campaign with mixed feelings. While some praised the EFCC for adopting a faith-based approach to tackling corruption, others questioned whether the agency’s efforts would lead to tangible action against high-profile offenders.

Some also pointed out that similar messages should be extended to other faiths to maintain a balanced and inclusive strategy.

@iyimide commented:

You guys are so cool.. nice offices btw.. one question, are you allowed to look into business gone wrong abi we should just jeje go to court as per civil thing?

@NazifMusah praised:

I'm happy how you are interacting with the citizens. Together we can fight corruption in shaa Allah

@DanielIfec99309 probed:

You guys are not doing your job very well

@BuraimohAbiodun said:

It's either you're selective in your fight against corruption OR you're incapacitated. What re you doing to the politicians that have pending court cases, those alleged and confirmed to have looted & lastly what are you doing to curtail or bring corruption to the barest minimum

@chukwud83598022 said:

Una know just get sense for that agency, what does Nigeria law says about political embezzlement?

@motoks2 opined:

It is now undeniable that Nigeria operates as an Islamic state, not a secular one. The double standards in governance, legal rulings, and policy decisions overwhelmingly favor one religion while others are sidelined. Yet, some clueless individuals remain on autopilot, refusing to see the obvious.

EFCC set to go after “Yahoo boys” in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it is ready to support the effort to combat internet scams.

This came after hundreds of fraudulent Nigerian Instagram and Facebook accounts were removed by Meta. The social media giant removed almost 63,000 fake accounts last summer because they were linked to the growing fraud issue.

